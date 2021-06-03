Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health update; travel bubble pause with Victoria expected to continue after cluster grows

Victorian Acting Premier James Merlino confirms there will be an extension of the current lockdown in Victoria after community cases continue to be found. Video / Sky News Australia

Victorian Acting Premier James Merlino confirms there will be an extension of the current lockdown in Victoria after community cases continue to be found. Video / Sky News Australia

There are two new cases in managed isolation - one new case and one historical case.

No new cases have been detected in the community.

The new case arrived from India on Monday and is isolating in Auckland. The historical case arrived from Japan on May 23 and is isolating in Christchurch.

An announcement on the existing travel bubble pause is also expected today after the Victoria lockdown was extended for another week after more community cases were confirmed.

New Zealand continues to report low number of Covid cases at the border. Some days, no cases are identified at all.

No new community cases have been identified either.

In yesterday's update, six cases were confirmed in managed isolation facilities in Auckland.

One person arrived from Brazil via Qatar on May 28 and tested positive on day three of their stay in quarantine.

Four people who all arrived on May 28 as well are from Qatar. Of those four cases, two are said to be contacts of a Covid positive case.

The sixth person is a traveller who touched down in Auckland on Tuesday (June 1) and arrived on a flight from Malaysia. They tested positive on the day they arrived in New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases found at the border stands at one.

The Ministry of Health also revealed that one previously reported case had since recovered from the virus.

Victoria is currently dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo / Ain Raadik

As of yesterday, the total number of active cases in New Zealand is 18. The total number of confirmed cases is 2323.

Since January 1 of this year, 65 historical cases have been identified out of a total of 507 cases.

Today's update comes as health authorities across the Tasman continue to closely monitor the Covid situation in Victoria - and now in another state.

New South Wales Health has issued a public health alert after a person who visited "a number of locations" in south NSW later tested positive for Covid when they returned to Melbourne.

As a result, anyone who is now in New Zealand who believes they visited the area is being urged to call Healthline immediately, arrange to get tested for Covid and to remain in isolation until they get a negative result.

The person who tested positive is said to have visited locations in Jervis Bay, Goulburn, Hyams Beach and Vincentia while potentially infectious on May 23 and 24.

Earlier today, our Ministry of Health again urged anyone who had been in the greater Melbourne region since May 20 - and who is now in New Zealand - is required to isolate and get tested.

As usual, they should stay isolated until a negative result comes back.

"The vast majority of arrivals from May 20-25 have now 18 been tested or are not required to be tested," the statement said.

"A data reconciliation has identified an additional 48 people in New Zealand who are required to isolate and be tested - having arrived as part of a cohort of 177 people in addition to the 4532 earlier identified by the Ministry."

That means that the number of people who arrived in New Zealand from Melbourne between that time period went up to 4749 people.