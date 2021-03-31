Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health to provide latest case numbers update

Watch: Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins receives his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, as does Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall.

Watch: Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins receives his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, as does Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall.

The Ministry of Health is to release the latest Covid-19 case numbers and updates into its investigation on the Grand Mercure managed isolation case at 1pm.

It comes after two new cases in managed isolation were announced on Wednesday.

Both arrived on separate flights from India, via the United Arab Emirates, on March 28 and 29 respectively.

Over the past week an average of four new cases at the border have been reported.

Ten people have recovered since Tuesday, meaning the total number of cases on Wednesday was 72 - all in managed isolation.

Today's results also come after Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins put on a brave face for the cameras when he received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in front of media Wednesday morning.

Swapping the usual suit jacket for a white "Unite against Covid-19" T-shirt, the minister gave a somewhat nervous laugh after being asked to roll up his sleeve.

"I'm not gonna watch...I'm gonna look this way," he said.

Asked by a reporter how he felt about needles, usually, he said: "I'm not a great fan - no."

But there was nothing to worry about when the nurse gave him his first jab; saying with a huge grin and laugh: "Didn't even feel it. There you go - see?"

‌