Covid 19 coronavirus: Latest update on Northland health scare as region on knife edge

The first results of a mass testing campaign across Northland is set to give an indication if one of the most potent strains of Covid-19 has spread in the community.

The Ministry of Health is due to release a statement at 1pm after revelations a woman who recently returned from Europe tested positive for the infection days after leaving managed isolation.

The 56-year-old returnee contracted the South African Covid variant B.1.351 from another infected person while isolating at the Pullman hotel in downtown Auckland.

After she left the hotel, she returned to her home in Northland, travelling and shopping in communities around the region while infectious.

Since news first broke, testing stations across the northern holiday region have been swamped.

Some concerned locals have spent up to 10 hours waiting in long, hot queues, for a test after the Ministry of Health revealed more than 30 locations of interest from Whangarei to Helensville visited over a nine-day spell while the woman was infectious.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins revealed the woman and her only close household contact, her husband, were isolating at their home south of Whangārei.

Hipkins revealed two of four close contacts, her husband and a hairdresser, had not contracted the infection.

Today he tweeted a further 14 close contacts had also tested negative.

Just three test results were now outstanding.

"Pretty encouraging news to start the day," he tweeted.

Despite the welcome news the region remains on a knife edge with thousands of concerned people lining up at testing stations for a second day running.

Health authorities have moved to set up additional testing stations across the region and shifted some to bigger venues to accommodate the hundreds of vehicles clogging roads.

Meanwhile, contentious Covid checkpoints will be set up on Northland roads by a group behind last year's road blocks.

Rueben Taipari, Tai Tokerau Border Control regional coordinator, said the location and timing of checkpoints had yet to be confirmed.

The group had to act because the government was not doing enough to protect the vulnerable, he said.

Yesterday the ministry also reported there were six new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation.

Five had arrived from Qatar, India and Laos on January 23 and detected as they entered the country.

Another person who arrived from Australia on January 13 tested positive on day 11 routine testing.

There are now 64 people infected with covid, bringing our total cases to 1,932 since the outbreak started.