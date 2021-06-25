Covid 19 coronavirus: Latest on Wellington situation, new cases and variant to be addressed

Focus Live: Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Chris Hipkins give Covid-19 update

The latest on Wellington's Covid-19 situation will be revealed by Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at 1pm today.

It comes as Bloomfield revealed there were no new cases of Covid in the community overnight as Wellington enters its second day at level 2.

One location has been added to the locations of interest: the men's toilets on the first level at the southern end of the domestic concourse of Wellington Airport.

Anyone who used the public bathroom between 9.15 - 9.30am on June 21 is being asked to stay home and get a test around day 5. If that test is negative they are asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days.

Wellington is into its second day at alert level 2, which remains in force until 11.59pm on Sunday.

Bloomfield, speaking this morning with NewstalkZB's Mike Hosking, revealed there were no new cases reported in the community overnight.

"So far, so good - in that we haven't been notified about any positive tests," he said.

Bloomfield said today was pivotal. Wastewater testing, which was also an important signal, would also deliver test results today.

It was important to act early and decisively to get ahead of any outbreak, particularly one connected to a much more contagious variant, Bloomfield said.

Health officials are still to learn if genome test results of the Sydneysider who holidayed in Wellington over the weekend show he has the more contagious Delta variant.

It was taking longer to get the genome sequencing results for the infected Sydney man as staff in the laboratory in Australia were unwell, Bloomfield said.

Hipkins earlier said the the Government was working on the basis that the infected man had the more deadly variant.

ESR was now also carrying out daily tests on water samples from the Wellington region. The Health Ministry said so far nothing of concern had been detected.

Link to Bondi cluster

Yesterday New South Wales health officials confirmed an epidemiological link of the infected tourist to the Bondi cluster, providing reassurance the person did not contract Covid in Wellington.

The Health Ministry said four initial close contacts - two couples from Palmerston North and Tauranga - who were previously identified were isolating, following public health advice, and had all returned negative test results.

So far, 420 people have been identified as contacts – of those, 167 have been tested, 15 have returned a negative result, and the remaining were still waiting for results.

The ministry urged Wellingtonians to check locations of interest.

People who had been at these locations at the relevant time should immediately isolate at their home or accommodation and contact Healthline for advice on testing.

Experts said it was likely anyone who had caught Covid from the tourist would start to show signs of infection from today.

Meanwhile, the Government yesterday extended the pause on flights to New Zealand from Sydney for a further 12 days.