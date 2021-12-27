Covid-19 coronavirus: Latest details about to be released

Covid-19 testing underway this morning at Northcote Community Covid Testing Centre in Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Health officials are set to release the latest Covid-19 community case numbers - and whether there are any new cases of the Omicron variant at the border.

The Ministry of Health is scheduled to reveal the information in a statement about 1pm.

Yesterday, 34 community cases of the virus were reported with 21 in Auckland, seven in Waikato, two in Bay of Plenty, three in Lakes and one new case in Canterbury.

Four cases of Omicron were detected at the border, taking the total number of cases of the highly infectious variant in MIQ facilities to 49.

As of yesterday, there were 41 people battling the virus in hospital, including eight people in intensive care units. Auckland's Middlemore Hospital had 21 patients, Auckland Hospital had 15 and Tauranga had five.

And the Herald reported this morning that, while many New Zealanders have flocked to holiday hotspots to enjoy the summer break, almost 1500 Aucklanders are having a much quieter end to the year while they self-isolate at home.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 1495 people to isolate at home in the Supercity.

Among those self-isolating in Auckland, 418 are infected with the virus, the Ministry of Health said. A further 55 cases in Waikato are self-isolating.

Anyone who has been tested for the virus over the Christmas break is being urged to remain where they are until receiving a negative test, and until they are feeling better.

"For those away on holiday who test positive you will be contacted regarding your ongoing care," the Ministry of Health said.

Holidaymakers are being reminded to keep physically distanced while in large crowds or in poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

People turned up at Auckland's Northcote Community Testing Centre on College Rd this morning to get a Covid-19 test. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Yesterday, only 5716 Covid-19 tests were administered over the previous 24 hours across the country, of 2249 of which were in Auckland. The low numbers were likely attributable to Boxing Day falling on a Sunday when many testing centres were closed.

On Boxing Day, health officials asked people who had attended a Christmas party on December 23 at Auckland's East Tamaki Community Hall between 4 pm and 11pm to self-isolate, get tested immediately and get another swab on day 5 - which is today.

Meanwhile, the Australian state of New South Wales reported its first Omicron-related death yesterday. The man was from western Sydney and in his 80s. He died at Westmead Hospital and was among three deaths recorded. The reports of the death came as the state recorded 6324 new cases.