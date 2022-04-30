The new test.

New, more accurate Covid tests which return results in 30 minutes will be trialled at Auckland Airport.

The LAMP tests are more accurate than a RAT and can be self-administered.

They will be trialled at the airport and could eventually be used in hospitals and other sectors, Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said this morning.

The cost of each test was $110, which would be paid by the user. That was cheaper than a PCR test, which costs about $250.

Verrall said testing remained a key public health measure to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

She said the new, innovative tests combined the speed of RATs with the accuracy of a PCR test.

They could be used at home or at the airport, and did not require any assistance from health professionals.

The trial would run for three months.

"The accuracy of the LAMP test has already been established through clinical trials," Verrall said.

"The purpose of this trial is to prove that the test can be easily self-administered, and that the Air New Zealand crew taking part can quickly identify the results.

"There are many wider benefits that LAMP tests could provide to New Zealanders. These include a self-test option with quick results for travellers, border workers, healthcare workers and critical employees prior to travel or commencing work.

"Lamp tests could also be used for high-risk settings such as aged residential care facilities and hospitals."

Air NZ CEO Greg Foran said it was never too early to prepare for the future in case new variants or another pandemic emerged.

The trial run by Lucira, which made the LAMP tests, would be "another tool in the toolbox", he said.