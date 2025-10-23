Advertisement
Premium
Fish hooks and cautious support: GPs weigh up Labour’s new health policy

Derek Cheng
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Health Minister Simeon Brown announcing measures to make it easier for all kiwis to see a GP. Video / Mark Mitchell

Analysis: Labour wants to create an independent authority that will force governments to pay GPs more for primary health care. Derek Cheng asks doctors whether it will work - and if there’s any chance it will mean lower fees for patients.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins described

