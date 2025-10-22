Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Canterbury and Wellington brace for life-threatening winds and heavy rain

Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Another day of severe weather is expected to batter the South Island. Photo / MetService

Another day of severe weather is expected to batter the South Island. Photo / MetService

The South Island is expected to be battered once again, with potentially deadly winds of up to 150km/h expected in some places.

Red strong wind warnings, which mean the gusts could pose a threat to life, are in place for much of the South Island’s eastern regions and more southern

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save