He also said some high-risk roads may end up being closed because of the weather, while there were also warnings from emergency services that firefighters will have little chance at controlling any wildfires.

In the North Island, Wellington and Wairarapa south of Carterton have a red strong wind warning in place from 8am to 6pm and gusts could hit 150km/h in exposed places.

MetService said red wind warnings pose a threat to life from falling trees and can cause widespread damage, including to powerlines and roofs, while driving conditions could become dangerous.

The public are warned by MetService to stay indoors or seek sturdy shelter away from trees, avoid travel and be prepared for power and communication outages.

Heavy rain warnings are in place across the South Island, with 250mm of rain expected in some places.

The headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers are predicted to have the heaviest rain, alongside thunderstorms, and those weather warnings should both end at 3pm.

The headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers and Fiordland are forecast to get up to 200mm of rain, while the Tararua Range can expect up to 100mm of rain between 10am and 8pm.

Strong wind and rain warnings are in place for much of the South Island. Photo / MetService

Drivers are being urged to take extreme care on the roads today as disruptions and road closures can be expected due to the red level weather warnings.

Mark Owen, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) regional manager for the lower North Island and top of the South Island, said these were critical weather warnings and must be heeded by the public.

“A red warning means there is an actual risk to life. It is essential that people pay it the respect it requires. Avoid travel if the weather is extreme. Avoid unnecessary travel and do not put yourself at risk, or those who may be required to rescue you, should you run into trouble,” Owen said.

“The bad weather seen earlier this week in the South Island and lower North Island demonstrates that strong winds can pose a real danger to the public and can, and do, close roads.

“The forecast wind gust speeds for Wellington and Wairarapa are at a level where State Highway 2 Remutaka Hill could be closed for safety reasons.”

The weather is predicted to be so extreme in some places that some large rallies across the country have been cancelled.

Strike rallies in Wellington, Wairarapa and Canterbury by New Zealand Educational Institute Te Riu Roa members were cancelled because of the severe weather, but the union for senior doctors, the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, said indoor venues were being considered for their rally in Dunedin.

Beyond Thursday, those looking at travelling over the Labour Day weekend have been given another warning by MetService, with a new potentially disruptive weather system forecast that could impact travel on Monday.