Covid 19 coronavirus: Kiwi woman's fight to be reunited with dying dad

Fern Pannell, 35, hopes to be reunited with her dying dad Peter Pannell, 75, in one week after travelling more than 11,000km during the global pandemic. Photo / Supplied

In one week, a Kiwi woman hopes to be reunited with her dying dad in Marlborough after travelling more than 11,000km from a remote village in Peru during the global pandemic.

For months Fern Pannell watched her dying dad grow weaker through a computer screen from the other side of the world.

"I felt so helpless. I knew I had to get home but it seemed impossible, I didn't know if I would ever be able to see my dad again, I still don't know if I will get there in time," the 35-year-old told the Herald on Sunday.

Her "strong, kind and child-like" father Peter, 75, has been battling bowel cancer for the past two years.

Pannell last saw her dad when visiting New Zealand in February and said, back then his health seemed to be improving.

But while she was under strict stay-at-home order in Andahuaylas, a remote village in Peru, South America - where she has lived for the past 14 years - her dad who taught her to fish and survive in the wilderness became gravely ill.

By September, Peter had taken a turn for the worst - his cancer had spread to his liver and doctors gave him just months to live, Pannell said.

Meanwhile, Pannell was in the middle of a seven-month lockdown which started on March 16.

Fern in Andahuaylas, Peru where she has lived for more than 10 years. Photo / Supplied

"The local phrase became 'just one more month'. We had no idea how long it was going to last," she said.

To date, Peru has seen 895,000 cases of Covid-19 and 34,315 people die from the virus.

Pannell described having to walk 8km to the supermarket while carrying her tramping pack to collect two weeks worth of food.

She said she would pass armed soldiers and military tanks roaming up and down the streets to make sure people were staying inside. Going to the supermarket was the only time she was allowed out and even then it was risky.

"It was traumatic because some people were being shot at if they were out. We couldn't even drive. I saw videos of police yelling to people to turn off their lights at night even though that wasn't part of the law."

On one occasion when going to get her groceries, Pannell said she was harassed by police and ordered to come down to the police station.

"I was the only white person in my village and it was only because I was near some shop owners who knew me that I was let go. But I did hear of people being taken to the police station and ordered to do press ups ... I don't know why."

Fern's dad Peter taught her to fish, kayak and basic outdoor survival. Photo / Supplied

She said it was crucial to have your documents on you at all times.

On October 5, about a month after finding out her dad was dying, Peru's lockdown was lifted.

Pannell was finally given hope of being able to leave South America and return to New Zealand, but it was not easy.

After two weeks of "nightmarish planning, flight cancellations and continued trauma", Pannell managed to catch a four-hour flight to Chile.

Due to immigration restrictions, she couldn't check in any luggage and was only able to take carry-on.

From Chile, she caught a 12-hour flight to Los Angeles where she waited another 12 hours to board a flight, which was only running three times a week, with Air New Zealand to Auckland.

Fern in Cusco, Peru, happy to be returning to New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

"Being on that Air New Zealand flight was the best feeling ever. I was able to sleep and they took such good care of us."

She is now one week into managed isolation at a hotel in Auckland.

"It feels so surreal, I still can't believe I am finally here, that I actually made it after all that stress. It's such a huge relief and I'm just counting down the days to see my dad."

Pannell said her dad wasn't afraid of dying, he had a strong Christian faith and he knew for sure he was going to heaven.

"It's been so important for us as a family to have hope."

On Saturday, Pannell will catch a flight from Auckland to Marlborough where she hopes to be reunited with her dad.

"It will be a bitter sweet moment."

