Covid 19 coronavirus: K-festival postponed for the third time because of Covid-19

K-festival was to celebrate all things Korean, like K-pop. Photo / Supplied

It won't be third time lucky for organisers of K-festival as the largest local Korean event gets postponed again due to the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

The festival was originally planned for March last year, which had to be cancelled because of New Zealand's first lockdown.

In November, it was then meant to become the first major cultural festival in Auckland since the start of last year but had to be once again postponed due to Covid-19.

Now organisers have announced that the event expected to attract up to 10,000 people to the Eventfinda Stadium on the North Shore on Saturday has again been called off.

The festival was to celebrate all things Korean, including food, music, performance and dance.

"We are with a heavy heart as we share very unfortunate news of K-festival postponing once again due to a recent discovery of Variant Covid-19 in our community," organisers said in a statement.

"We appreciate your support, interest, and encouragement for K-festival which was to be held on 20th February 2021. However, as members of various communities in New Zealand, we have decided to make this difficult decision to protect our community and the people within."

Spokesman Gio Jin said the event was to be postponed until further notice.

"Our slogan for K-festival 2021 was better together and we believe that throughout this journey, we have definitely come together to support each other through the difficult times that we have faced," the statement said.

"We also believe that we have become stronger and this experience can make it possible for us to make K-festival better and ready when it is safe."

He said safety of everyone was its number one priority.