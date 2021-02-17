Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern to be questioned on Covid, alert levels in Parliament

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is striking an upbeat tone ahead of her all-important Cabinet meeting this afternoon, after the confirmation of two new community cases.

One of the new cases was a close contact who went to school with the daughter, the other is their sibling.

Speaking to reporters before going into the House, Ardern said a major element of what Cabinet will be considering is the fact one of the contacts was considered "close".

"Obviously, then it's not surprising to us if we get a positive test result – those are individuals we have asked to isolate."

The sibling who also tested positive was already in self-isolation when they tested positive.

National leader Judith Collins said that whether or not the alert level settings are extended is a "call for the Government".

"We're all very disappointed to hear that there are two more community cases."

She pointed out that there is still a lot more testing to come back but National was going to "wait and see what the Government comes up with".

Auckland was moved to alert level 3 at midnight on Sunday after three new Covid-19 cases were detected in the community. The rest of the country was put in alert level 2.

Until this morning, there had been no additional community cases detected, which had been "heartening" for Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins

But speaking to the Health Select Committee this morning, Hipkins revealed health officials had found two new cases after mass testing.

One was a close contact of the Papatoetoe High School student, the other was their sibling.

Ardern will be questioned on this by reporters this afternoon. She is expected to be asked how the development will influence this afternoon's decision on the move down alert levels.

Another topic she will be quizzed on will be her conversation with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison this morning.

Yesterday, Ardern was highly critical of the Morrison administration's handling of the arrest of a dual Australian/ New Zealand citizen at the border of Syria and Turkey.

The Australian Government refused to take responsibility for the woman, who had two kids with her, and stripped her of her Australian citizenship.

Ardern said yesterday Australia did "not act in good faith" and what the Government had done was "not right".

"New Zealand, frankly, is tired of having Australia export its problems," she said.