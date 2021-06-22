Covid 19 Coronavirus: Infected traveller spent long weekend in Wellington

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says there is still a level of concern about the way this virus has spread “fleetingly” between some cases. Video / Sky News Australia

An Australian traveller from Sydney with Covid-19 spent two and a half days in Wellington before they flew home and tested positive.

The Ministry of Health this morning confirmed the Sydneysider was the first person to bring the infection to New Zealand before heading home.

At this stage four close contacts have been identified and were now isolating, said a

spokesperson.

Based on the time of their symptom onset and CT score it was most likely the traveller contracted the virus in Sydney prior to their visit to New Zealand.

Our capital city may now have a number of potential exposure sites after the traveller flew in early last Saturday morning and returned to Sydney on Monday.

It comes as New South Wales Health last night issued a public health alert and declared all passengers on board the affected Qantas and Air New Zealand flights close contacts. They were all urged to get tested and isolate for 14 days.

The Australian health authority has initially limited the locations of interest to two flights, QF 163, that arrived in Wellington on June 19 at 12.12am and Air New Zealand flight NZ247 that departed on Monday at 10:13am.

It is not clear how many people were on board the flights.

New Zealand's health ministry contact tracing team had been in touch with the airlines about contacting passengers on these flights to provide advice.

Sites of interest that were visited would be advised as further contact tracing was undertaken. People who had been at the as yet unnamed sites would need to isolate and should contact Healthline for further advice.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said it was now a pretty simple contact tracing exercise to track down the two groups of people on the flights. While the less unknown contacts and where the higher risk lay was where the person went while they were in Wellington and if they travelled outside the city.

⚠️PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT – FLIGHTS AND VENUES OF CONCERN⚠️



NSW Health has been notified of flights and venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/OILyWdEOKb — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) June 22, 2021

Said Baker: "They probably weren't wearing masks, the contacts will be closer and they might have been at high risk events. That's the unknown now."

Authorities would now be working intensely with the traveller to establish what their movements were.



"This is a more infectious variant. The risk is higher than usual. But we've got a good contact tracing system so hopefully that will be effective," he said.

The health ministry spokesman said genome sequencing was now underway in Australia to see if the case was linked to the current outbreak in Sydney.

The public health alert comes as air travel between Sydney and New Zealand was paused at midnight.

‌

New South Wales is in the grip of a fresh community surge with 21 cases now linked to the Bondi outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.

Mary-Louise McLaws, Professor of Epidemiology at the University of New South Wales and an Adviser to the World Health Organisation, told the ABC the variant means people become more infectious earlier than that of its virus predecessor.

"This variant of concern means that you can start to become more infectious to people earlier on, so we know that you're very infectious with any variant or wild strain at about day 5 when you become symptomatic but certainly from day 3 onwards you can of course still infect people," McLaws said.

"With this particular Delta it looks as if you are very much more infectious."

New interstate travel restrictions were imposed early this morning between Victoria and New South Wales, requiring permits and in some circumstances, quarantine.