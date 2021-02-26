Covid-19 coronavirus: Health teams to give Valentine's Day Covid cluster update

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was, "like everyone, frustrated" by the latest community case actions in going to work. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Health officials are set to reveal if there are any new Covid-19 community cases.

The details will be released in a 1pm Ministry of Health media statement.

It comes after one new person was yesterday confirmed to have also contracted Covid in the community.

Adding to the headache for contact tracing teams, the new case – a family member of one of the Papatoetoe High School students earlier testing Covid-19 positive – had been told to stay home and isolate, but instead went to work at KFC Botany on Monday.

When she learned that person, who the Ministry of Health was calling case L, had been at work, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was, "like everyone, frustrated".

"We want people to do the right thing because that's what keeps everyone safe."

Despite this, she is warning against a "mass pile [on]" of the person in question, as that might create an environment where people are too afraid to get tested.

She is asking for everyone who may have come into contact with the new case to "do the right thing" and isolate.

And if they don't, she is sounding a warning: "There is a section 70 order".

That order means a medical officer of health can oblige people to isolate.

"We have some legal footing for that ... and so there are repercussions," Ardern said.

She does not want it to come to this, but wants people to "do the right thing" and self-isolate if they meet the new isolation criteria.

"That is how the rest of the country is able to stay at level 1 with all their freedoms."

The new community case went to work at the Botany Downs KFC between 3.30pm on Monday, February 22 and 12.30am on Tuesday, February 23.

Some 11 KFC staff, who were at work at the same time as the new community case, are considered "close plus" contacts.

That means they have to get a Covid-19 test and isolate for 14 days along with everyone in their household.

Any members of the public who were in the KFC between 3.30pm on Monday and 12.30am on Tuesday are considered close contacts and should isolate at home for 14 days and get a test.

And anyone who went through the KFC drive-thru during the same period should now be isolating at home until they return a negative test on day 5.

As the potential exposure was on Tuesday, day 5 is today. People are advised to get a test tomorrow and remain in isolation until they have a confirmed negative result.

Ardern said the isolation measures went further than the usual practice.

The Covid-19-infected KFC worker is part of the now 12-strong Valentine's Day cluster.

They are a household contact of Case I, the Papatoetoe High School student who tested positive for the virus earlier this week, Case J, who had been at work at Kmart in Botany, and Case K, an infant sibling.

Case I was the first to test positive on Tuesday – the day after today's case went to work at KFC.

But advice from officials has been for all household contacts of all Papatoetoe High School students to remain at home until they had received a negative Covid-19 result – hence Ardern's frustration today.

