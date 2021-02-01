Covid 19 coronavirus: Health officials' update on latest cases

The latest Covid-19 information is due out shortly. Photo / Michael Craig

Health officials are due to reveal whether or not there are any new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

It comes after no new cases were reported either in managed isolation or in the community yesterday.

The Ministry of Health also revealed that a previously reported case had since recovered from the virus and that a confirmed case reported on Sunday had been reclassified to "under investigation" as a possible historical case.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the country, as of yesterday, remains at 69 people. The number of confirmed cases stood at 1,947 yesterday.

Today's information is expected to include the test results for five people who were in managed isolation at the same time as three people who stayed at the Pullman Auckland hotel but later tested positive for coronavirus.

The Pullman Auckland hotel, which is been used as a Covid-19 MIQ facility and is linked to the latest Covid community link. Photo / Dean Purcell

"Of the 349 people who departed the managed isolation facility at the Pullman hotel between 9 January and 24 January, 340 have returned negative test results and we are waiting for the results of five people," the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

No new community cases since last week

There have been no new confirmed cases within the community since the two people - a man and a toddler understood to be his daughter - staying in managed isolation at the Pullman Auckland hotel were confirmed to be infected late last week.

The pair, of Orewa, had finished their 14-day isolation on January 15. They are now at the dedicated quarantine facility in South Auckland.

Those cases followed that of another confirmed case in the community, on January 24, of a 56-year-old woman from Northland who had also completed managed isolation at the Pullman facility.