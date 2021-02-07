Covid 19 coronavirus: Health officials give update on Covid-19 Hamilton border-related case

Health officials are set to send the update on Covid-19. Photo / Tania Whyte

Health officials are set to reveal whether genomic testing has linked the Hamilton Covid-19 case to others from the Pullman Hotel.

The person stayed in the managed isolation hotel between January 16 and 30 but tested positive on Saturday after isolating at home.

The public health risk is still considered to be low.

Health officials have not yet been able to find the source of the infection or link the case to the three other confirmed cases in returnees who stayed at the Pullman then tested positive after leaving.

The Ministry of Health said yesterday testing indicated the Hamilton case is most-likely historical and not infectious.

"Whole genomic sequencing results have been inconclusive and will be rerun," it said yesterday.

There were two new cases in managed isolation.

As well, the final 60 guests at the Pullman Hotel completed their health checks and were released yesterday.

The returnees are required to complete another five days of self-isolation at home and get another test before re-joining the community.