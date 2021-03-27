Covid 19 coronavirus: Health ministry to update MIQ cases, DHB patient error

Health officials are expected to reveal the latest details on any Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The Ministry of Health is also due to reveal any updates on its investigation into two infected returnees in MIQ and a Canterbury DHB error whereby patient details were revealed.

There was one new case in managed isolation yesterday, as well as a historical case - someone who arrived from India at the end of February but was only found to have the disease when tested as part of a job application.

The historical case was not considered to be infectious.

The ministry is also expected to provide an update into its investigations into cases at the Grand Mercure and Grand Millennium hotels.

Results of genome sequencing had showed a link between the two infected returnees at Auckland's Grand Mercure MIQ facility.

The returnees had arrived on separate flights, within two days of each other, and were staying in separate rooms on different floors.

Yesterday, the ministry had contacted 233 of 258 people who left the Grand Mercure.

They were being re-tested, and yesterday there had been 95 negative results.

The ministry investigation into the worker from the Grand Millennium, referred to as Case A, was ongoing and further test results were expected today.

New Zealand currently has 2125 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

An update on the DHB error is also expected.

The computer error potentially allowed Canterbury Covid-19 vaccine patients to see the personal details of hundreds of other people booking appointments to receive the vaccine.

The Canterbury DHB issued an apology for what it says was a coding error in the software used in a local Canterbury medical appointment system.

The Ministry of Health said while no private health information was available through the booking system, it was taken down on Friday night after being available to use from 8am the same day.

The exposed details included people's names, their gender, age and NHI number.

It said details of 716 individuals who had registered were potentially able to be viewed.

An investigation into the privacy breach was underway, the DHB said.

The system would stay shut down until the issue was rectified and the system thoroughly tested.