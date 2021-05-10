Covid 19 coronavirus: First flight from Sydney lands in NZ as travel bubble resumes

Jonathan and Carol Penfold hugging daughter Alice Penfold at Christchurch Airport. Photo / George Heard

The first flight from Sydney has arrived in New Zealand after a temporary pause on the travel bubble was announced last week.

The pause was due to two Covid cases confirmed in the community in New South Wales.

It has since been lifted and the first flight to the country landed in Christchurch at about 1.30pm on Monday.

Parents Carol and Jonathan Penfold were at the airport picking up their daughter Alice Penfold who had just landed from Sydney.

Alice said she had been away for 18 months and had tried to fly to New Zealand four times before the successful flight on Monday.

"It is very good to be back. I plan on seeing my family. I'm staying here for a week."

The first flight from Sydney to New Zealand after the travel bubble was paused landed in Christchurch on Monday. Photo / George Heard

With flights resuming, the Ministry is asking anyone who was at a location of interest in Sydney at the times specified to follow NSW health advice regarding isolation and testing.

The temporary pause on flights from New South Wales late last week was lifted just before midnight last night - after authorities on both sides of the Tasman ruled there was no significant health risk for New Zealand.

"Public health officials have assessed that the situation in Sydney - following two community cases reported earlier in the week - is contained and there is no evidence to suggest widespread, undetected community transmission."