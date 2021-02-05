Covid 19 coronavirus: Dr Siouxsie Wiles calls on Air New Zealand to stop serving food and drink, criticises link to research

Dr Siouxsie Wiles says she never got a response to her feedback. Photo / Arvid Eriksson

Nicholas Jones is an investigative reporter at the New Zealand Herald

A leading scientist has called out Air New Zealand for encouraging passengers to remove masks by serving food and drink on short flights.

Infectious diseases expert Associate Professor Siouxsie Wiles tagged the national carrier in a Twitter thread today, also criticising Air NZ's link to research arguing for a loosening of border restrictions.

Dr Wiles said she had contacted Air NZ a few times questioning the policy to serve snacks and drink on domestic flights, but never got a response.

The current approach meant people were removing masks.

"They are only serving a cookie or some chips. It's not like we can't survive the hour or two without them," Wiles, an Associate Professor at the University of Auckland, and who has become one of the faces of the science community's response to Covid-19, said in the thread.

"This makes me really angry, as they got a massive bail out from the government to keep them viable and so surely in return they should be doing their bit for our team of 5 million."

Air NZ has been contacted for comment.

Wiles also took issue with Air NZ's link to a new research paper "by the Plan B boys", which advocates for a loosening of border restrictions.

"I'm super disappointed by the lack of leadership shown by [Air NZ] during this pandemic. It's only because we followed Plan A and not Plan B that we are even able to safely fly internally right now. Yet they continue to undermine our public health messaging. Shame on them," she wrote.

The report referenced by Wiles, "Estimating the effect of selective border relaxation on Covid-19 in New Zealand", calls for a "traffic light" system to be put in place at the border, where international travellers are rated according to the Covid-19 situation in their origin country.

Under the system, travel would be unrestricted from Covid-19-free locations.

The report was released yesterday but written in August 2020.

It's co-authors include Dr Simon Thornley, an epidemiologist at the University of Auckland and part of the "Plan B" group who argued lockdowns were an overreaction to Covid-19, and Air NZ's chief medical officer Dr Ben Johnston.

The research predicts more than 60,000 travellers a month would come into the country under the model, up from the 11,271 who entered in August 2020.