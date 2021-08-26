Covid 19 coronavirus Delta variant: Churchgoers told to 'keep the faith' as new testing clinic opens

Churchgoers affected in the country's biggest Covid cluster are being encouraged to "keep the faith" as they continue to be urged to get tested. Video / Brett Phibbs

A dedicated testing station has been set up specifically for people who are now linked to a church service held at the Assembly of God Church of Samoa, on Andrew Baxter Drive in Māngere, on Sunday, August 15.

Church spokesman Jerome Mika said the testing station will be open at 48 Bader Drive - the Manukau Magpies Rugby League & Sports Club grounds today.

Members of the church have faced some backlash - including racist remarks - since it was identified as a location of interest.

Assembly of God Church of Samoa spokesperson Jerome Mika. Photo / Brett Phibbs

'Be strong, keep the faith' - churchgoer

People in the wider Pacific, Samoan and South Auckland communities have stepped up to support and help those affected - providing food parcels and linking up with Pacific healthcare groups.

Those who were at the service, which included representatives from at least 25 churches, are encouraging each other to be strong during this time.

"We're in this together," one churchgoer said online.

"Prayers for our congregation, prayers for our pastors and church families during this time.

"We uplift those who have been affected by this pandemic. Be strong and keep the faith."

Anyone who was at the service, between 9am and 3pm, is considered a close contact and must self-isolate for 14 days from the last day of exposure and get a Covid test.

Testing station for the Samoan AOG church goers at the Manukau Magpies League Club. Photo / Brett Phibbs

People affected can also call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.

The new pop-up testing site comes as health officials said up to 20,000 people are now deemed to be contacts after visiting hundreds of locations of interest - everything from schools, supermarkets, cafes, takeaways, restaurants and businesses - around Auckland, Coromandel and Wellington.

More than 500 people attended the affected Māngere church service that Sunday and health authorities, including Pasifika health providers in South Auckland, have been urging churchgoers and their families to get tested.

Of those, 114 people connected to the service have tested positive for Covid, authorities confirmed today.

Youth practice at Avondale school linked to church service

Director general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, told media this morning that we could expect high numbers of community cases announced today.

"Yesterday, 62 was a pretty high number and we may well have a high number again today. We will be looking over this next day or two to see that levelling off and then start to drop," he told the AM Show.

Emotional Judith Toleafoa from the Samoan Assembly of God Church. Photo / Brett Phibbs

It is understood a youth practice held at Avondale Primary School hall, in West Auckland, involves youth members who then attended the church service that Sunday.

The practice was held at Avondale Primary the day before the service and went on for a number of hours between 4pm and 8pm.

Those who were at the practice have been isolating for just over a week. It is not known whether anyone specifically connected to the practice has tested positive for Covid.

Church spokesman Jerome Mika told the Herald yesterday that a person who attended the service works at a McDonald's restaurant in West Auckland. That McDonald's has also been named a location of interest.