Covid 19 coronavirus Delta: Rotorua high school student tests positive

A Rotorua Boys' High School student has tested positive for Covid-19, however the principal says he has not been at school since being exposed to the virus.

The exposure event took place in the evening of November 18 at a location away from Rotorua, principal Chris Grinter said.

"The positive test result came in last Tuesday and the boy in question has not been in school since the exposure."

He said the Ministry of Health were satisfied the school could remain open.

A letter sent to parents and caregivers on November 25 by principal Chris Grinter states: "I need to advise that one of our students last Thursday night was exposed to a Covid infected person and yesterday tested positive himself.

"The matter has been referred to the Ministry of Education and I have since been advised that the Director of Health is satisfied that no further action is required by the school given the student has not been back to school in the interim."

Grinter said in the letter the student was at home and would not return until he was cleared to do so by both the health officials and the school.