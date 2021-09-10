Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Whanganui homeless hub to continue under level 2

People currently staying at the freedom camping site in Whanganui's Anzac Pde will be able to remain while alert levels are changing. Photo / Lewis Gardner Photo / Bevan Conley

People currently staying at the freedom camping site in Whanganui's Anzac Pde will be able to remain while alert levels are changing. Photo / Lewis Gardner Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui "homeless hub" established in response to the latest Covid-19 lockdown will remain in place under level 2 conditions.

Whanganui District Council community wellbeing manager Lauren Tamehana said the support offered to people who have been staying at the site will continue.

"Those currently using the site will stay in the interim, while alert levels are changing," she said.

"Food, toilets, showers, and other support are being provided.

"Key agencies have agreed to work together to find shelter options for the long-term homeless."

Tamehana said the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) has been the lead agency for welfare support during the current Covid-19 response.

"The council's Civil Defence Emergency Management welfare team has been providing support to the ministry, alongside working with the City Mission food bank and other community agencies."

MSD regional commissioner Gloria Campbell said the ministry has a supporting role under the welfare function of the national civil defence emergency management (CDEM) plan.

"We are the responsible agency for the financial sub-function under this core pillar," she said.

"As the New Zealand response to Covid-19 has progressed, it has required a different approach than typically used for emergencies in New Zealand, because of the scale, duration, and unique nature of the ongoing pandemic," said Campbell.

While MSD has made emergency housing available, some of Whanganui's homeless population have not been able to access it for various reasons.

Whanganui Koha Shed manager Sherron Sunnex has taken responsibility for the oversight of the hub, which is based at the freedom camping site in Anzac Pde.

Sunnex said some people staying at the site had dogs they were not able to take with them to motels or they preferred not to access the temporary housing, knowing they would have to leave when the Covid-19 levels were lowered.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall has defended criticism that he did not visit a hub at a freedom camping site during the Covid-19 lockdown. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said he applauded the work being done by frontline health and community workers to support those staying at the site.

He hadn't been there yet but said he wasn't an "essential worker" and didn't need to be there over lockdown.

A man who had been staying at the Anzac Pde site during the level 4 phase said while he appreciated the help he had received, he had left the site because there were "too many people asking questions".

"There were reporters there and other people asking questions and it made me uncomfortable," he said.

"I'm staying in a friend's car now."

The man said he was reluctant to contact MSD because he owed them money.

Campbell said she encouraged anyone needing help to contact MSD.

"People unsure about approaching us may work with an advocate to provide a voice for them," Campbell said.

"We can discuss how we may be able to assist him, including with housing."

Campbell said MSD has seen increased demand for food parcels during alert levels 4 and 3 and has worked with the Whanganui City Mission to increase its supply.

MSD can be contacted on 0800 559 009.