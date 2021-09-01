Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Vaccine appointments cancelled

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain.

West Auckland resident Richard Shakles and his wife thought they were doing the right thing as part of the team of 5 million. Within minutes of PM Jacinda Ardern mentioning during one of her daily Covid press conferences last month that those aged 40 and over were eligible for the vaccine, both were on their computers booking appointments.

But today they were left frustrated after being told via text that their bookings for next week are now cancelled, with no new appointments until alert level 2. The message was brief. No other explanation was given.

"We were diligent and booked straight away," and as a result, he said, they were "left high and dry" - sent to the back of the queue.

It's a scenario that has also been playing out in other parts of the country in recent days, including Waikato and Hawke's Bay. But the government insists it's not due to a vaccine shortage.

"Operating in alert level 3 or 4 conditions means that all of our vaccination sites have had to reduce capacity to allow for infection control measures like physical distancing," Waikato DHB said today in a Covid-19 advisory. "This has meant we have had to send out messages or phone some people to postpone their appointments and get them to rebook for their Covid-19 vaccination.

"We know that this is very disappointing for some, but people are still able to re-book at another time and even another place if that suits them."

Others, the DHB said, have seen their bookings cancelled amid the lockdown so that higher priority groups - such as essential workers at petrol stations and supermarkets - get in first.

In Central Hawke's Bay, health officials also cited social distancing restrictions for recently cancelled bookings - including 117 on Monday.

Otane resident Robbie McKee told Hawke's Bay Today his cancellation was a gut punch. He is "pulmonary compromised", over 65 years old and in a wheelchair - all factors, he said, that make him especially keen to get the jab.

"I feel like a lower-class citizen," he said of the cancellation.

In Waikato, health officials said they are reviewing vaccination sites, with plans to increase days of operation in places where demand is especially high.

"Although vaccination sites have had to reduce appointments for alert level 4, there has been an increase in the number of places where people can choose to get vaccinated, including GPs, pharmacies and other providers," the DHB said.

Auckland DHB referred questions today to the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Ministry of Health has also not yet commented.

As of Tuesday, nearly 2.3 million people in New Zealand had received their first dose of the vaccine, 54 per cent of the eligible population. The Ministry of Health says 68 per cent of the eligible population has either already gotten a jab or are booked in to do so.

Shakles, the West Auckland resident whose appointment was cancelled, said he got lucky. He saw on social media hours after receiving the disappointing news there were spare doses available at Trusts Arena - about a 14-minute drive away from their Riverside home - on a first-come-first-served basis.

So the 47-year-old jumped in his car and got one. But his wife, 44, stayed home with their children.

"Really, I think they should be the ones to facilitate re-booking, not just leave you high and dry, which is what they did," he said. "Just to suddenly be told 'sorry for any inconvenience' and that's it - that's what I thought wasn't good enough."