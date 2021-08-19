Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Vaccination for children aged 12 to 15 available now - PM

New Zealand has secured an extra 8.5 million does of Pfizer's Covid vaccine - enough for every New Zealander, the Government says.

Children aged 12 and over can now get their Covid-19 jab.

Parents can book their children in to receive the vaccine from tomorrow.

Cabinet had agreed to make the Pfizer vaccine available for 12 to 15-year-olds, of whom there are an estimated 265,000 in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at the 1pm press conference.

Previously, approval had only been given for those aged 16 and over.

Parents can book their child's vaccine, and take their kids along to appointments, from tomorrow morning, the Prime Minister said.

"We want to be practical about this, so parents and caregivers eligible [to be vaccinated] will also be able to book their [12 and over] kids."

Any parent already booked in could also take their 12+ child along at the same time.

"If you're already booked in then please just take them along. But please make sure that when you do, you work hard to keep social distancing [from others]."

Otherwise, those aged 12 and over can be booked from September 1, when the vaccine is available to everyone aged 12 and up.

"Please be assured we have more than enough Pfizer vaccine for everyone, including the 12 to 15 age group."

A phased approach to re-opening vaccination sites - closed temporarily when the level 4 lockdown began - also began today, Ardern said.

Not all vaccination sites will be up and running today because some couldn't operate safely under alert level 4.

If you have a booking, and had no communication from provider, please still go, she said.