Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Vaccination centres close, Albany testing centre reaches capacity

Vaccination staff have been redirected to help out at overrun Auckland Covid-19 testing sites where kilometres-long lines of hundreds of cars have gathered.

The Albany testing centre has already reached capacity today and is turning away people waiting in line, including Kristine Isla who is 35 weeks' pregnant and who also waited hours at the same site yesterday.

People at other sites are being advised to prepare to be waiting for some time and remain calm.

Auckland testing stations experience a third day of huge demand. Photo / Alex Burton

Thirteen community testing centres are available across Auckland today including three new pop-up centres set up yesterday at Pakuranga, St Johns and Māngere East.

All centres in Auckland are continuing to operate extended hours and many will remain open until 8pm today.

Pop-up testing sites remain open in Coromandel Township, Thames, and Hamilton.

A steady queue at Wellington Central's testing centre on Taranaki St is growing three cases have been confirmed there. People wearing masks are waiting in the rain while others line up in cars.

People waiting to be tested at the Taranaki St Covid-19 testing station, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A site dedicated to testing staff, pupils and anyone connected to the Avondale College cluster has opened at the Avondale Racecourse today.

Closed vaccination centres

Vaccination centres at Birkenhead, Epsom, Highbrook, Pukekohe and Takanini have closed as staff are "urgently diverted to support the surge in testing today after the announcement of further cases and related locations of interest", the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre said today.

Eight are still operating. The centres that are open are Manurewa, Ōtara, Henderson, Westgate, Mt Wellington, Auckland CBD, Albany and Tāmaki (Glen Innes).

People lined up for a Covid-19 vaccination at the Westgate vaccination centre in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Most centres will be operating at reduced capacity because of social distancing measures.

People will be sent a text and email on whether their appointment will need to be rescheduled.

Danielle Windfuhr turned up at the ASB Showgrounds vaccination centre this morning only to find it closed, and security staff had no idea why.

It was only when she called Healthline she learnt it would be closed today and she had to re-schedule for another couple of weeks from now.

"It's really annoying that no one knew why or what was happening," she told the Herald.

Wellington

In Wellington queues are steadily growing at the Taranaki St Covid testing station as the Herald reports two cases in the community there.

People wearing masks are waiting in the rain, while others line up in cars.

People wearing masks wait to be tested at the Taranaki St Covid-19 testing station, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An additional testing facility has already been set up at Hataitai Park and a vaccination centre will open at the Michael Fowler Centre tomorrow, Mayor Andy Foster told the Herald.

Albany

Hundreds of cars have snaked their way around the North Harbour Stadium car park and Oteha Valley Rd at the Albany testing centre.

Staff have told the Herald the site is being cut off otherwise they won't have time to get through everyone; limited testing kits are possibly the reason.

Leon and Kristine Isla were among the people turned away.

The pair had been waiting for about four hours this morning, after waiting two hours at the same site yesterday before being turned away.

Kristine is also 35 weeks' pregnant with the pair's third child - a girl.

The pair were at the Westfield mall last week, buying things for their 3-year-old's birthday. The mall had since been deemed a location of interest.

Rhonda Andersen was one of many people turned around, despite queuing for more than four hours.

Andersen claims she was told by a centre staff member that there was only 400 testing kits left, as she was being informed she would have to leave.

While she completely understood staff were just following orders, she was frustrated to have wasted her morning.

"I just think a blind man could have organised it better," she said.

Long queues on Oteha Valley Road are waiting to get into the pop-up testing station at North Harbour Stadium. Photo / Dean Purcell

Leo Chen, who worked in the area, had been waiting about five hours and was expecting several more hours of queuing at the in-demand centre.

"I'm just scared someone here has Covid," he told the Herald.

Naomi and Richard, along with their two kids, have been queuing at the Albany centre for almost four hours now after they were linked to a location of interest.

Avondale

A dedicated Covid testing station is now open for pupils, their families and staff of Avondale College after a number of community cases were linked to the school.

The centre for Avondale College contacts opened at the Avondale Racecourse at 9am.

It follows a staff member having a confirmed case of Covid-19 and another family connected to the school also being infected with the virus.

All staff and students at the school have been ordered to stay home and self-isolate for 14 days and get tested.

A dedicated Covid testing station is now open for pupils, their families and staff of Avondale College at Avondale Racecourse. Photo / File

The school said all close contacts would also need to have further tests on August 23 and August 29.

Henderson

People in west Auckland who visited locations of interest have been lining up at the Henderson testing centre since the early hours of this morning.

Almost 300 cars were waiting at the Henderson Covid-19 testing site before it opened. Photo / Adam Pearse

Henderson resident Ti Schwk rolled out of bed at 4am to arrive at the Edsel St testing centre at 4.20am and was currently second in line before the centre opened.

The Corrections staff member said she visited the site yesterday but did not bother queuing because the line was too long.

Chantal Fareti and her partner arrived at 4.30am, along with their three children - aged 2, 9 and 10.

Fareti's sister worked at Avondale College so she wanted to get tested, just to be safe.

Asked whether it was difficult to wake the whānau this morning, Fareti said the kids' interests were piqued by the early start.

Northcote

The queue at the Northcote testing station is almost 300 cars long, winding its way around College Rd, Exmouth Rd, Lake Rd and Akoranga Dr, a similar situation to yesterday.

Joshua van Wyk and Megan Flatt arrived at the Northcote testing centre at 7.10am to find about 200 cars in front of them in the queue.

Joshua van Wyk and Megan Flatt have been waiting at the Northcote testing centre. Photo / Adam Pearse

Both essential workers, the pair spent seven hours at the Albany testing centre yesterday but were unable to get tested.

Van Wyk had been calling multiple medical centres in the area but hadn't been able to book test appointments as they were not registered with those centres.

The pair were both considered close contacts after being at the Glenfield mall - a location of interest.

Flatt said morale was "very low", and van Wyk said it was disheartening close contacts were not able to get a test quicker.

Many people the Herald has spoken to at testing centres have not been close contacts but wanted a test to know they didn't have the virus.

The pair received a code when they called Healthline which van Wyk said would ensure they received their test result quicker than others.

Wairau Valley

Police are monitoring traffic at the Wairau Valley testing centre as people flock to get tested.

One woman told the Herald the excess demand at the site had led to people jumping the queue as there was no traffic management in place.

Police traffic management is in place at the Wairau Valley Covid-19 testing site. Photo / Adam Pearse

The woman, whose daughter was a Northcote College student, said she had tried to book in at the local GP - where she was registered.

However, she was told there was no space today and was advised to stay in the queue, which she'd been in since 7am.

There was some confusion about whether walk-ins are being accepted.

A staff member told the Herald walk-ins are not being accepted at the Wairau Valley pop-up testing centre at eventfinda Stadium to focus on the large line of cars.

But a NRHCC spokesperson said the centre is accepting everyone who needs to be tested.

Other testing centres

Staff at North Shore Hospital are lining up outside one of the hospital buildings for a Covid-19 test after a patient tested positive for the virus overnight.

Around 2600 swabs have been taken onsite from Auckland City Hospital staff and all have been negative so far.

Staff at North Shore Hospital lining up outside one of the hospital buildings for a Covid-19 test. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Narrow Neck testing station is hugely congested, with cars building up along Seabreeze Rd to Lake Rd.

Cars build up along Seabreeze Road to Lake Road at the Narrow Neck testing station. Photo / Brett Phibbs

It was a slow uptake this morning at a new testing centre at the Netball Centre in St Johns, but a queue is now snaking around the carpark.

Covid-19 testing station at the Netball Centre in St Johns, Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Auckland health authorities are urging anyone wanting to get a test to call your GP, a designated practice or urgent care clinic to see if they have availability.

Here are the current locations for testing centres and pop-up centres across Auckland.

Testing centres in Auckland had their busiest day ever yesterday, by more than 50 per cent.

Around 24,000 swabs were taken across Auckland; around 8000 at community testing centres and around 16,000 at general practice and urgent care clinics.

Yesterday, 27,899 tests were processed across New Zealand.

Yesterday, Waikato DHB's laboratory processed nearly 2600 tests and all returned a negative result.

Follow these tips before going to get a test

· If you were not at a location of interest at the stated times and you have no symptoms you do not need to be tested.

· If you were at the locations of interest at the times stated, you need to get a test.

· If you have symptoms get a test.

· If you do have to wait for a test, our frontliners ask for your patience and empathy, please be kind.

· For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test. For up-to-date info on all testing locations, visit www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/