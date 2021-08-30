Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Two weeks on, more locations of interest still expected

Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka explains why the airline has intentions for mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for all staff. Video / Supplied

Two weeks on in a strict lockdown around the country, locations of interest are still being released - and more are expected still.

The Ministry of Health's website was updated at 8am to remove some locations of interest. However, no new locations were added.

The latest location added at 4pm yesterday was The Met Apartments complex at 11 Durham St East, in Auckland central.

A Covid positive case or cases was at the building six times over the past week or so, with the affected times being:

• Thursday, August 19, 3pm to 5pm

• Monday, August 23, 2pm to 4pm

• Tuesday, August 24, 2pm to 4pm

• Wednesday, August 25, 2pm to 4pm

• Thursday, August 26, 2pm to 4pm

• Friday, August 27, 1pm to 5pm

Other locations added yesterday include the Headquarters Bar, on Customs St West in Auckland central, between 11.30pm and 1.30am on Saturday, August 14.

As well as the Elliott Stables, at 39/41 Elliott St in Auckland central, between 3.25pm and 10.15pm on Tuesday, August 17.

Earlier yesterday, the Ministry of Health released two locations - the Tasi Market in Massey, West Auckland, and the Newton Pharmacy Sport and Health chemist on Karangahape Rd in the city centre.

The pharmacy had a Covid case there on Friday, August 27, between 3.15pm and 3.50pm.

While the Tasi Market, on Triangle Rd, was linked to a Covid case four times last week - Wednesday (between 7.30am and 6pm), Thursday (7.30am to 6pm), Friday (7.30am to 6pm) and Saturday between 7.30am to 6pm.

Health officials and authorities continue to urge members of the public to regularly check the ministry's locations of interest page to see if they have been at an affected place or business.

That advice is especially important for essential workers, authorities say.