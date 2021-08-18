Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Thomas Coughlan - It's no longer clear Jacinda Ardern's strategy is the right one

6 minutes to read
August 18 2021 Officials are expecting up to 120 cases of Delta-strain Covid-19 infections in New Zealand.

August 18 2021 Officials are expecting up to 120 cases of Delta-strain Covid-19 infections in New Zealand.

By:

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

OPINION:

We woke on Wednesday in a state of national deja vu.

Collectively slipping into our second-best athleisure (the first-best being kept for Government-mandated exercise), scanning the airways for news of new cases, and settling

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid