Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: The queues have begun at Auckland testing stations

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / NZ Herald.

Aucklanders are again out early, queuing up to get their Covid test at various sites around the city today.

A queue of traffic stretched a few hundred metres from the Henderson site at Whānau House at 6.15am today.

A Herald photographer said the queue was snaking well into Railside Pl by 6.45am.

People have been facing queues as long as 11 hours to get their Covid test since the country went into lockdown last week.

Kiwis will find out at 4pm today about which, or all, areas will remain in the strict lockdown as the Government's testing stations remain under the pump.

Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall told TVNZ's Breakfast that 5 per cent of Auckland's population have been tested for Covid-19.

She said that was a higher percentage than what they had hoped for - of at least 1 per cent.

She added that contact tracers had managed to find 10,000 close contacts connected to locations of interest.

She acknowledged that "tens of thousands" of people had left Auckland before lockdown started.

"That's the level of risk we're dealing with there."

Covid-19 modeller Michael Plank told RNZ he expected to see 20 new cases per day, but there could be more given the large events that took place.

He said it would not be until the second half of this week before we started to see any sign that lockdown was having an impact on the spread.

It was "definitely good news" that there seemed to be one cluster only.

"We're not completely out of the woods yet in terms of another cluster being out there, people could still be in the incubation period," he said.

Delta had a "wide-ranging" incubation period.

He said it was possible that people were not yet sick but were still infectious.

He predicted that the level 4 lockdown would be at least another week.