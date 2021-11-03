Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Takanini supermarket, bakery and laundromat latest locations of interest

A Pak'n Save in Takanini and another in Te Awamutu are among new locations of interest. Photo / File

Four new locations of interest have emerged this morning including a laundromat and bakery in Takanini that were visited by a Covid-infected person yesterday and two Pak'n Save supermarkets.

The Quick 'N' Clean Laundromat in Takanini was visited between 11.30am and 12.15pm and Supa Choice Bakery between 12pm and 12.15pm, both yesterday. Pak'nSave Takanini is also a location of interest between 12.35pm and 1.30pm yesterday.

The only Waikato location of interest so far today is Pak'nSave Te Awamutu which was visited between 7am and 8.15am on November 2.

Anyone who was at any of these locations and the specified times are being advised by the Ministry of Health to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days and get a test if symptoms develop.

Meanwhile there were 100 new cases of Covid-19 announced yesterday, 97 in Auckland and three in Waikato. Two were in Hamilton and one in Ōtorohanga.

Yesterday retailers in parts of the Waikato - including Hamilton, Cambridge, Ōtorohanga, Huntly, Raglan and Te Kuiti - opened their doors for the first time in a month after further restrictions eased to level 3.2 overnight. Auckland is hoping it will also move to level 3.2 next week allowing shopkeepers there to reopen after a gruelling three months.