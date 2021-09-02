Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Spring Hill prison guard no longer a positive Covid case

Spring Hill Corrections Facility in Waikato. Photo / File

The Spring Hill prison guard who tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday is no longer being considered a positive case after further investigation.

In a statement from Corrections NZ chief custodial officer Neal Beales, he gave no explanation as to why the Waikato prison guard was no longer being treated as a positive case.

The guard, who had no symptoms and was fully vaccinated, had visited a location of interest in Auckland.

After the test result was known, 23 staff who had been in contact with the guard self-isolated and were tested, and the unit the guard worked in was deep-cleaned.

Sixteen of the 23 staff had tested negative so far. All 123 prisoners in the unit tested negative.

Beales said further testing and self-isolation was not required as the guard was not being treated as a positive case.

He acknowledged the co-operation of the guard involved and the stress the incident will have caused for those linked to the unit.

"Regardless of our infection control measures, we understand the emotional and mental toll this may have on men in the impacted unit," Beales said.

"This was hugely worrying for them and their friends and family members. I want to acknowledge their co-operation while we worked through the response."