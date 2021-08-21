Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Sky TV staff member tests positive for virus

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / NZ Herald

A Sky TV staff member at its Mt Wellington office has tested positive for Covid-19.

In an email, chief people and operations officer Michael Frampton said a member of its crew had returned a positive test result for the virus and was at work in Mt Wellington earlier this week.

"While this news is not what any of us wanted to hear, we have good systems in place ... we're taking a proactive and precautionary approach to protecting everyone's health, safety and wellbeing," he said.

The person had been working while potentially infectious on Monday, August 16 from 11.30am to 9pm and Tuesday, August 17 from 8am to 5pm in Studio One.

Sky TV staff who worked at those times have been asked to immediately self-isolate for 14 days, test immediately and on day five and 12 after their last exposure.

Frampton said Sky is an essential service and rostering changes were being made to its essential staffing to keep the service on-air.

"Sky is an essential service. We're making some rostering changes this evening to our essential staffing to keep us on-air. We appreciate we may have to request some people to cover additional shifts while crew members get their Covid-19 tests and self-isolate.

"Many of you may feel anxious tonight on hearing this news. I get it - we're all uncertain about the road ahead," he said in the email.

"What I'm really certain about though, and what matters most, is what we do next and how we respond - with care, compassion and kindness."