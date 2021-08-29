Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Sistema factory closed after employee tests positive

Sistema's factory is located in Māngere. Photo / Google maps

Sistema's Auckland factory will be closed until Wednesday after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

A letter sent to staff said the person was infectious when at the site on August 17.

A company spokesperson said all staff who are considered as a close contact are self-isolating and being tested.

The factory in Mangere is undergoing a deep clean.

A worried employee contacted the Herald after the Sistema factory had not been added to the growing locations of interest list.

It's understood the factory isn't on the list because everyone at the location during the same time as the infected person was required to sign in when arriving and leaving the location.

The Ministry of Health have been approached for comment.

Approximately 700 people are employed at Sistema.

Today New Zealand recorded 83 Covid-19 cases- the highest daily tally to date.

There are now 511 cases overall - 496 in Auckland and 15 in Wellington, with 34 people in hospital including two in ICU. All patients are in a stable condition.

Another New Zealand business to be linked to the current Delta outbreak is Mightyape.

Earlier this week, the online retailer suspended operations after a staff member tested positive for the disease.

The company was told of the staff member's positive result yesterday afternoon but last worked a shift the day before the country went into Level 4 lockdown.