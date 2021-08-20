Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Second AUT University student tests positive

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / NZ Herald

A second student at AUT University has tested positive for Covid-19.

Vice Chancellor Derek McCormack told students in an email sent this morning that the student attended five classes last week during their infectious period.

"The initial information is that the student was in several locations on the City Campus, during their infectious period."

The classes attended by the student are:

Wednesday 11th August

* 3pm – 5pm COMP501 Computing Technology in Society – WA220

* 5pm – 8pm DIGD507 Mahi Tahi: Collaborative Practices – WG707/708

Thursday 12th August

* 2pm – 5pm COMP500/51 Programming Concepts and Techniques – WZ514

Friday 13th August

* 10am – 12pm COMP501/52 Computing Technology in Society – WF313

* 3pm – 4pm COMP500 Programming Concepts and Techniques –WG403

On Wednesday, the university - whose city campus is in Auckland's CBD - was informed of an earlier student who tested positive and had attended one class during their infectious period.

The University of Auckland and two more top schools have also had students test positive for Covid - sending at least 7000 secondary students and their families into isolation.

The Delta outbreak has also sent TV star Hilary Barry and 1000 others into isolation after a gala awards dinner attended by another positive case.

As New Zealand starts lockdown weekend, with 28 confirmed cases in Auckland and three in Wellington, students at the University of Auckland and Auckland's De la Salle College and McAuley High School have tested positive - and attended classes while infectious.

There are now five Auckland secondary schools affected by the outbreak - De la Salle College, McAuley High School, Avondale College, Northcote College and Lynfield College - with a combined student population of 7000.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said this morning he hadn't been given an overnight update on the latest numbers but "there will be more cases".

"I don't have that update. We'll give it at 1pm. We will see more cases, in part because of the extraordinary uptake of testing. There will be more cases," he told Newshub Nation.