Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Whanganui health workers abused

A Whanganui Covid-19 testing facility. Photo / Bevan Conley

Health workers at Whanganui's Covid-19 testing facilities have been subject to abuse over the past few days, Whanganui DHB chief executive Russell Simpson says.

Simpson told the Chronicle there were some instances on Thursday and Friday where people had abused health workers facilitating testing at Whanganui's two testing facilities on the grounds of the hospital and Gonville Health Centre.

"These guys are putting their own lives at risk to protect the community. We need our community to play their part and make sure they value the work that's done by these essential workers."

‌

"We're here for our people - my biggest concern is the way my staff are being treated."

Simpson also said he was concerned about a much larger presence on the roads than in last year's level 4 lockdown.

"On the whole, my observations are that it's a lot busier out there than the last lockdown last year. There are more cars on the road than I've seen previously," Simpson said.

"I just want to remind people: only travel if it's to or from work, or to essential services. It's important people do stick to the rules and avoid all non-essential travel."

That view was echoed by Whanganui Police Area Commander Inspector Nigel Allan, who said there appeared to be an unnecessary amount of people out and about.

Nigel Allen and Russell Simpson pictured in 2019. File photo / Bevan Conley

"We seemed to have more people out on the street than I would expect considering we are at alert level 4 and the previous 48-hour exemption to travel home has now expired," Allan said.

"It is crucial that people stick to the rules and avoid all non-essential travel to reduce the chances of Covid-19 impacting our community."

"Police will continue to closely monitor compliance to support our communities to be safe. People will need a very good reason to be out and about."