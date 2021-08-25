Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Rotorua police warn mountain bikers could be trespassed

4 minutes to read
Maryann Avery is angry at the number of mountain bikers using the trails during lockdown

Maryann Avery is angry at the number of mountain bikers using the trails during lockdown

Kelly Makiha
By:

Multimedia journalist

LEVEL 4 LOCKDOWN ROTORUA

Rotorua police are warning mountain bikers they face being trespassed from the forest if they flout level 4 restrictions.

Concern has been raised about the number of people flocking to the Redwoods and Whakarewarewa Forest

Covid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.