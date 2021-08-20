Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Nurses who live with close contacts asked to work

Day three of lockdown and the covid testing station chaos continues. Video / NZ Herald

Nurses who live with close contacts are being called into work due to severe staff shortages.

Newstalk ZB's been told nurses at several Auckland hospitals have been asked to work despite household contacts being at Covid-19 locations of interest.

That's despite a health order stating household members of close contacts are required to stay home until the close contact has returned a negative day five test.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told Newstalk ZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan hospitals are going through a process of identifying the lowest-risk people they can have working at the moment.

"So vaccination will play a role there, the extent of the potential exposure will play a role there."

When asked if he was comfortable with that, he replied: "Well I'm not comfortable with Covid-19 in the community at all, but I also recognise that we have to have our health system continuing to function."

Hipkins told du Plessis-Allan he's unsure how many are being called in.

"I don't have an exact number on that."