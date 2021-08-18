Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: North Shore testing station queues 2km long and growing

About 300 cars are queued up for tests at the Nortcote station with the line extending from College Rd to Exmouth Rd and back down Lake Rd. Photo / Michael Craig

Queues at testing stations around Auckland's North Shore are already snaking back about 2km and growing thanks to dozens of new locations of interest published by the Ministry of Health late last night.

At the Northcote testing station, the queue was more than 300 cars long and stretched back more than 2km from College Rd to Exmouth Rd then down Lake Rd, back onto Northcote Rd and into Akoranga Drive - almost joining up with another queue for testing at a local medical centre.

Just a few kilometres away at the nearby Wairau Valley testing station, cars snaked around the North Shore Events Centre car park before extending on to Silverfield Rd and out to Porana Rd.

A reporter at the scene said there were three testing lanes now open at the Wairau Valley testing station.

Three lanes of testing are underway at the North Shore Events Centre site. Photo / Edward Rooney

Yesterday, people waited more than eight hours for a test.

George Ngatai, director of Whānau Ora community clinics which are running the Mount Eden, Wiri, Albany and Northcote sites said staff tested about 1800 people yesterday and expected a similar number today.

He acknowledged the long waits people were enduring but hoped they would recognise the sacrifices made by his staff.

"Our staff are moving as fast as they can.

"What we want people to do is be a bit more patient … and be kind to our staff."

He said there had been no serious issues involving poor behaviour directed at staff.

Ngatai confirmed staff were well-resourced with testing kits and all other material they needed to perform testing.

In line for a test at the Northcote station were Allan Eng and Linda Chea, owners of the Passion Bakery in Birkdale, which is a location of interest.

The couple, along with two young children, were at the back of the line when they spoke to the Herald saying they were worried they had flu-like symptoms.

"I'm very worried about it," Eng said.

Eng said he hadn't been told by the Ministry of Health that his shop was a location of interest. Instead, he learned that from a call from his accountant and the news.

Cars were queued up for a test in Northcote before the station opened for the day. Photo / Michael Craig

After speaking to the Herald, Eng and his family left the queue to find another testing centre which wasn't as busy.

Doug Stewart, 66, turned up at the Northcote testing centre at 7am - 90 minutes before it was scheduled to open.

Doug Stewart, 66, turned up at the Northcote testing centre at 7am - 90 minutes before it was scheduled to open. Photo / Adam Pearse

He had just entered the testing car park at 9.30am and would likely leave in about 90 minutes, based on yesterday's speed at the centre.

The Birkenhead resident had received a Covid alert after he visited his local Countdown which was a location of interest.

Stewart was glad he arrived early but didn't think much could be done about the length of the queue.

"I don't know how you could do it any better unless you open more testing centres," he said.

He said the staff at the centre were not to blame for the wait times.

Jessica, another person towards the back of the line, had been at the Pumphouse Theatre in Takapuna - another location of interest.

She said the overwhelming demand at testing centres was not good enough.

"I just feel that we are so under-resourced."

Asked whether she came prepared for a long wait, Jessica said she had plenty of food and water, as well as a copy of today's Herald to keep her entertained.

The Herald understands traffic management staff are doing a review of the Northcote testing centre to see whether any changes need to be made

Tests are underway at the North Shore Events Centre testing station. Photo / Edward Rooney

It appeared most people arrived at the Northcote centre between 7am and 7.45am - many of whom will be waiting in excess of three hours to get a test at this rate.

Other people spoken to by the Herald had come to the centre as they were linked to a location of interest.

The 55 locations of interest in Auckland alone, many on the North Shore, appeared to be the main contributor to the demand.

In West Auckland, the situation was similar.

A new mother said the queue for the Whanāu House testing station n Pioneer St in Henderson was about 2km long stretching down Railside Ave on to Bruce McLaren Rd at 8am despite not opening until 8.30am.

Since then there have been reports the queue was up to 5km long.

The new mother said she had flu symptoms since Tuesday and tried to get a test yesterday but ended up going home before being tested because she had a newborn to feed.

In Hamilton, the queue at the Founder's Theatre testing station was about 100 cars long and stretched down Norton Rd to the roundabout and probably beyond.

A woman in the queue there said she had moved about 300m in a couple of hours and was still a long way back from even entering the site.

The two testing lanes were bumper to bumper, she said