Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: New Auckland locations of interest visited by positive cases during lockdown

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / Mark Mitchell / Brett Phibbs

Health officials have released several new Auckland locations of interest.

2pm update

Silverdale Clinic Pharmacy on 7 Polarity Rise is now a location of interest, for Thursday, August 19, 12.20pm to 1.45pm.

Two additional exposure dates were also added for De La Salle College, Monday, August 16 and Tuesday, August 17, both 8am to 3.30pm.

12pm update

The Ministry of Health has published six new locations on its website in its midday update.

A shop at the Māngere Town Centre - Shop and Save Māngere - was visited by a positive case on Tuesday, August 24 for half an hour between 6pm and 6.30pm.

Anyone who was there at the same time is being told to stay home, organise to get a Covid test immediately and again on or around day five after visiting the shop.

The Mascot Ave Dairy Māngere, at 51 Mascot Ave, is also affected and had a Covid-positive person there on the same day between 6.30pm and 6.45pm.

Members of the public who were at the dairy during that period are told to monitor their health and look out for any Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve," the official advice says.

Two other shops were visited by a positive case on Saturday (August 21): Wholesale Meats Direct on, East Tāmaki Rd, between 10am and noon and Pacific Fresh Māngere, at 423 Roscommon Rd, between 6.30pm and 6.45pm.

The other locations are: The University of Auckland Department of Mathematics, City Campus, at 38 Princes St in Auckland Central and the Pacific Advance Secondary School, 42 Atkinson Ave in Ōtāhuhu, mentioned below.

Updated: 9.45am

Pacific Advance Secondary School, in Ōtāhuhu, is now the latest Auckland school to report a positive case. The student was infectious when at school on Tuesday, August 17.

Co-principals Ala'imalo Falefatu Enari and Parehuia Enari told parents and the school community that all staff, students and visitors who were at the school that day were now considered to be close contacts and should be self-isolating at home.

Ala'imalo Enari acknowledged that the student had not been showing symptoms at the time, but was infectious.

Nearly all of their staff members had been tested, he said, and everyone had returned a negative result so far.

Churchgoers get tested in South Auckland today. Photo / Brett Phibbs

"Our alofa (love) thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time," a post on the school's Facebook page said.

The school management also encouraged the school community not to single out the student or the family involved and that there be no bullying or teasing online.

"We are all able to catch this and we all able to pass this ... this one - guarantee, we can catch it, guarantee any of us can pass it on."

Schools

Yesterday, Waimahia Intermediate confirmed a student had tested positive for Covid-19.

The intermediate became the 11th school to be linked to the current cluster and was added to the locations of interest list last night.

The Clendon Park intermediate was visited on August 16 between 9am and 3.30pm.

All staff and students who were at school on Monday are being asked to isolate for the next 14 days and must get tested. Household members are to isolate until they return negative tests.

Schools linked to the current Delta cluster, which are all considered locations of interest:

• Avondale College

• Otahuhu College

• Northcote College

• Green Bay High School

• Waimahia Intermediate

• McAuley High School

• Pukekohe High School

• Rosebank School

• Lynfield College

• Western Springs College

• Rosmini College (a Filipino night hosted at the school)

• Pacific Advance Secondary School Ōtāhuhu

Earlier this week, Pukekohe High School, Green Bay High School and Western Springs College confirmed Covid cases at their schools.

A student at Green Bay High School and Western Springs College and a staff member at Pukekohe High School and Avondale College tested positive for Covid-19.

Last Friday, De La Salle College in Māngere East and McAuley High School in Otahuhu were confirmed to have students with Covid-19.

Five secondary school rugby games played at South Auckland's De La Salle College are now potential exposure sites for Covid-19.

Supermarkets

A number of supermarkets across Auckland and Wellington have been added to the growing list over the past few days.

This includes more than 15 Auckland Countdowns and two Wellington Countdowns identified as locations of interest.

Shoppers and staff at the Victoria St West Countdown on August 15 and 17, between 2.30pm-3.15pm and 3.47pm-5.05pm must isolate and get tested on day five and 12.

Countdown says more than 2100 staff are isolating across New Zealand.

Pak'nSave in Manukau and Kilbirnie were added to the list earlier this week.

Those who were at the Wellington supermarket on August 18 between 7.25am and 7.40am are being asked to isolate and get a test on day five.

Those who were at the Auckland supermarket on August 13 between 12.30pm and 1pm are being asked to isolate and get a test on day five and 12.

The same goes for anyone who was at New World Mt Roskill on August 16 between 7pm and 7.20pm.

Universities

There are also multiple cases at two Auckland universities linked to the Delta outbreak.

A University of Auckland student, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, attended a ball with about 500 students. The Waiparuru and Whitaker Halls Ball (University of Auckland) which was held at the Aotea Centre is considered a location of interest.

The Whitaker Hall, University of Auckland Grafton Campus has been added to the list five times.

Residents and staff at Whitaker Hall must isolate for two weeks and get tested on day five and 12 since the last exposure.

There are now nine locations of interest at the University of Auckland, including a dining hall, a Statistics 101 class, a lab room, and the engineering building.

There are more than 10 locations of interest at AUT, including several classrooms, a library and a lecture room. Locations of interest are spread across the university's North, City and South campuses.

AUT's city student accommodation site has been logged as a location of interest nine times.

The dates added are August 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, all from midday to 11.59pm.

Students are being asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days. However, if they develop symptoms they must get a test.

Churches

A number of Auckland churches have joined the ever-growing locations of interest around Auckland.

Auckland churches include:

• Church of Christ in Mt Roskill

• Bethany Baptist Bible Church (held at Howick Primary School Hall)

• St Therese Catholic Church in Māngere East

• Central Auckland Church of Christ in Freemans Bay

• Assembly Of God Church of Samoa in Māngere (AOG)

There are 105 cases linked to the AOG church in Māngere after a service was held that included representatives from at least 25 churches from around Auckland and some outside of the city, including from Wellington.

People in the wider Pacific, Samoan and South Auckland communities have stepped up to support and help those affected, providing food parcels and linking up with Pacific healthcare groups.

Churchgoers who attended the church on August 15 from 9am and 3pm must isolate and get tested on days five and 12.

The same advice goes to those at the Central Auckland Church of Christ on August 15 from 10.15am to 12.02pm.

Shopping centres and malls

Several shopping centres and malls are potential exposure sites for Covid-19.

Shopping malls include:

• Commercial Bay Mall

• Shore City Mall

• Lynn Mall

• St Heliers Mall

• Māngere Mall

• West City Mall

• Westfield Albany

• Glenfield Mall

• Westfield Newmarket

Various shops and eateries within the Auckland malls have been identified as locations of interest, including Fatimas in Commercial Bay Mall and Dotti in Westfield Albany.