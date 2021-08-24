Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: NCEA changes could be made 'if necessary'

Schools are waiting to hear whether there could be delays to end-of-year exams or bonus NCEA credits in recognition of lockdown. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Schools are waiting to hear whether there could be delays to end-of-year exams or bonus NCEA credits in recognition of lockdown. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Dubby Henry is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Changes to NCEA in light of the lockdown will be considered "if necessary", depending on the country's alert level settings, the NZ Qualifications Authority says.

Schools have been calling for certainty over whether there could be exam delays or bonus credits for students in recognition of the disruption to their learning, like last year.

Yesterday Selwyn College principal Sheryll Ofner said she was "incredibly concerned" about what would happen with NCEA credits and wanted more information urgently.

Many students were disadvantaged by lockdown as they could not complete hands-on work like film editing while stuck at home. Ofner said the uncertainty created "huge anxiety" for senior students and staff.

READ MORE

• Level 4 no surprise, schools in it for the long haul

• The Covid Generation Part 1: What our kids face and how we can help future-proof them

• The Covid Generation Part 2: What's ahead for Gen Z and Gen A?

• Locations of interest surge past 400

Sheryll Ofner, principal of Selwyn College in Auckland's Kohimarama. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Last year the NZQA delayed end-of-year exams by 10 days and later brought in a bonus NCEA credit scheme. The number of credits needed for University Entrance, merit and excellence endorsements were also reduced.

But the changes were only announced when the country was back in level 2 and students had returned to school.

Principals, teachers and students all want certainty a lot sooner this time.

Last year Kaipara College principal Steve McCracken wrote an open letter to the Prime Minister warning students were anxious and nervous about their futures, and asked for adjustments to be made to NCEA in light of the pandemic.

McCracken - who's now principal at Whangaparāoa College - said there was "a bit of apprehension" among his students and staff, with the latter wanting clarity so they could start planning.

Having been on a Zoom call with the Ministry of Education earlier today, he expected there would be an announcement on something like last year's learning recognition credits but "the jury's still out" on when it would happen.

"It would be great to get some recognition obviously with a bias toward Auckland schools particularly given this is the third lockdown for them."

Aorere College principal Leanne Webb said she was "not stressing" as she guessed an announcement would come next week, around the time a decision was made on whether to extend the lockdown.

"I'm pretty sure that [the Ministry of Education] will take steps to make it fair for the kids like it did last year."

Auckland Grammar School's head of student services Mika Taito told RNZ students deserved to know what was happening "as early as last week".

Students wanted certainty over any changes that might be made - particularly school leavers who had a lot at stake.

"Everything's up in the air for them going forward."

Schools had planned ahead for the lockdown and the Ministry of Education should have too, Taito said.

NZQA deputy chief executive Andrea Gray said in a statement the range of options used last year "provides a sound basis for this year's response".

Andrea Gray, the NZ Qualification Authority's deputy chief executive in charge of assessment and digital assessment transformation. Photo / File

"Any changes to NCEA for all or part of New Zealand, or the timing of external assessment (including examinations), will be considered if necessary, depending on New Zealand's alert level settings."

NCEA's strength was that it was flexible and schools could adapt how they delivered it to reflect the environment - including distance learning.

The authority, and the Ministry of Education, were "working closely with schools in monitoring the situation, and providing support to schools as required".

"The resources and information the Ministry and NZQA have previously provided to support assessment are still available. We are also working with schools to determine what other resources and information may be needed as the extent of this outbreak becomes clearer."