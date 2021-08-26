Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: More than 65 new community Covid cases; PM Jacinda Ardern and Caroline McElnay on latest cases, outbreak investigation

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

COVID LATEST

* Ashley Bloomfield reveals possible link from index case to church group

* Auckland mum's Delta nightmare - the day my son tested positive after visiting mall

* Nearly 500 exposure sites, another school, two university libraries hit by infections

* Derek Cheng: Has the Health Ministry's poor Delta preparation left us longer in lockdown?

* Second quarantine facility for Auckland, options for Wellington, Christchurch

* Three big reasons NZ needs to stick with elimination

* Mike Hosking: When will our Government admit its errors?

* Vaccine booster shots not needed now but may be in time - expert

There are more than 65 new Delta cases in New Zealand today, bringing the overall total of the Covid outbreak to more than 270 people, the Herald understands.

The numbers come as the Government begins to consider whether it can lift alert levels anywhere in the country outside of Auckland. That decision will be announced tomorrow.

Potential exposure sites in the outbreak are mounting and a warning the first wave's peak will hit in the next 48 hours.

A second quarantine facility is due to open in Auckland to place the ballooning number of infected people needing to be isolated from families and outbreak models show a need to keep the city in lockdown for weeks to curb spread.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay will provide the latest information, after on Wednesday 63 new cases were reported - the highest daily total in the outbreak so far.

It took the total overall to 210, with 198 in Auckland, the epicentre, and 12 in Wellington.

A dozen people are being treated for the infection in hospital, but none are in ICU.

Five secondary school rugby games played at South Auckland's De La Salle College are now potential exposure sites for Covid-19.

STORY CONTINUES AFTER LIVE BLOG

STORY CONTINUES

Everyone who watched or took part in a sporting clash that took place at the Mangere school on Saturday, August 14, is considered a close contact and is asked to isolate for 14 days. They include teams from Mt Albert Grammar, King's College, St Paul's College, Massey High and Dilworth School.

The locations of interest website does not specify which of these clashes are possible exposure events, rather it lists the school.

There are 494 exposure events involving 364 locations on the Ministry of Health's locations of interest.

Bloomfield said on Thursday morning there were more cases to report, but none outside Auckland.

He also revealed a possible link from a case in the Māngere church subcluster to the traveller in the Crowne Plaza has been identified, which could solve the issue of any missing transmission links in the whole outbreak.

So far six epidemiologically-linked subclusters have been identified within the outbreak. The largest cluster associated with the AOG church in Mangere is sitting at 105 cases and the Birkdale Social Network cluster associated with the very first case is at 36 infected people.

It comes as the number of potential exposure sites swell to nearly 500.

Last night the 10th Auckland school was added to the growing list, with Otahuhu College listed.

Another fashion shop at a busy North Shore mall was added along with a fruit and vegetable store in South Auckland.

Bloomfield this morning revealed around 200 beds could be made available at a second quarantine facility in Auckland.

If the situation continued to worse there were still options for people to quarantine elsewhere in New Zealand in facilities in Wellington and Christchurch.

Meanwhile the country's top health official this morning apologised after saline-diluted doses were administered to five people instead of the full-strength Pfizer vaccine in Auckland last month.

It came as fresh concerns emerged of a similar incident happening at a Christchurch vaccination centre.

"I'm sorry that incident happened but we did want to tell people what the options were," he said.

Everyone who got vaccinated on July 12 would either get an email today or letter couriered to them to explain the situation and outline options. Those in the group who hadn't received a second dose would now be expedited, he said.

Bloomfield, who did not have details about the Christchurch situation, said it took seven weeks to reveal the Auckland incident as there had been a lot of discussion about who was vaccinated and what happened.

They had then sought advice from their technical advisory group. It was only in the last month that evidence had emerged about getting a third dose. "We wanted to be in a position to tell them everything we could.

Auckland University Covid-19 modeller Professor Shaun Hendy said he expected Auckland to stay in Level 4 lockdown for "multiple weeks".

"We will be looking to get back to zero cases. The first good signs will be when we see those numbers come down," Hendy told TVNZ.

He said there was hope the number of cases would start to drop from next week.

Meanwhile Bloomfield revealed work was under way to look at what an internal boundary between Auckland and the rest of the country would look like, what travel would be permitted across the boundary and how it would be enforced.

Hendy agreed a north-south divide would make sense.

"I think at this stage, a North Island and South Island split is probably what we'd be looking at."