Let's Get Wellington Moving loses director after less than four months

Siobhan Procter is taking on the role of Wellington City Council's chief infrastructure officer. Photo / Supplied

Siobhan Procter is taking on the role of Wellington City Council's chief infrastructure officer. Photo / Supplied

Let's Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) has lost its three-year programme director, Siobhan Procter, after she spent less that four months in the newly created role.

Procter is taking up the position of Wellington City Council's (WCC) chief infrastructure officer from October.

LGWM's three-year programme director position was created after a scathing review of the $6.4 billion transport plan.

The review found the project had leadership problems, a detrimental culture, inadequate resourcing, and ultimately was at risk of failing.

Transport Minister Michael Wood made it clear he wanted to see spades in the ground on smaller projects that were meant to be "quick wins".

In response, Procter was appointed to oversee a new short-term three-year programme of walking and cycling improvements as well as bus priority measures.

She started the position in early May as a secondment from Wellington City Council, where she was the transport and infrastructure manager.

LGWM independent chairman Dave Brash congratulated Procter and said she had made a significant contribution.

Let's Get Wellington Moving includes a second Mt Victoria Tunnel, mass rapid transit, and removing private vehicles from the Golden Mile. Image / Supplied

"The LGWM board is already working to fill this important role as soon as possible. The team look forward to working with Siobhan in her new position which will play a key role in Let's Get Wellington Moving's success."

Procter takes over from Tom Williams, who quit the chief infrastructure role in June.

The role is a critical one in the council's executive leadership team as it oversees things like transport, resilience, and the city's crumbling water infrastructure.

The position was also created in response to a crisis of sorts.

An independent report into Wellington Water and Wellington City Council found their relationship was lacking trust and in need of a "fundamental reset".

The report was commissioned in December 2019 by McKerrow, as incoming WCC chief executive, who was alerted to issues with the working relationship.

The report said disagreements between the two organisations were to such an extent that their management services contract was left unsigned for more than three years.

"There are difficulties and niggles occurring at each level and every part of the relationship between the two organisations", the report said.

McKerrow announced Williams' departure to councillors in an email obtained by the Herald earlier this year.

"Tom has assessed his capacity to lead the considerable and increasing level of delivery required in this role against being a dedicated solo-father of two young children every second week."

WCC announced Proctor has been appointed as chief infrastructure officer yesterday.

McKerrow said in a statement Procter's appointment was key to delivering the council's ten-year-budget.

"Our council has signed off on the most ambitious 10-year-plan in our history, including a record capital expenditure programme.

"Siobhan and her team will be responsible for the majority of this investment and I'm delighted with her appointment."

Wellington Water is also about to undertake the biggest capital works programme by far in its history to try and get on top of a situation that's spiralling out of control.