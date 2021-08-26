Police say woman's death at Wellington beach is not suspicious

Police comb the Hataitai Beach area on Wednesday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Police have named the 64-year-old woman whose body was found at a Wellington beach yesterday.

She was Bernadette Hyland, of Hataitai, Wellington.

Her body was found at Hataitai Beach on Evans Bay Parade at about 9.45am yesterday, on day 8 of the nationwide alert level 4 lockdown.

In a statement this afternoon Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said police have determined there were no suspicious circumstances around her death.

"We continue to make inquiries in relation to her death on behalf of the coroner."

However, police still want to confirm Hyland's movements yesterday morning.

Leitch said they are particularly interested in sightings of her in the vicinity of Matai, Rata and Belvedere Rds, and Hataitai Beach between 5.30am and 6.50am.

She was Caucasian, 165cm tall and wearing black-coloured pants, a black knitted top and pink-soled running shoes.

Earlier, police said a post-mortem would be carried out today, and extended their sympathies to Hyland's family and friends.

The coroner will release their findings in due course.

• Anyone with information that might help the investigation can ring Wellington Police on (04) 381 2077.