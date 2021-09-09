Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: More locations of interest in Auckland released

September 9 2021 There are 13 new Covid-19 cases in the community today. Spain is sending 250,000 Covid jabs to New Zealand - enabling this country to keep up record levels of vaccinations.

More locations of interest have been released by health officials this afternoon.

1pm update

- Galaxie Dairy Mt Eden, 40 View Rd, Mt Eden

- Skinny Handy Dairy Papatoetoe, 22 Huia Rd, Papatoetoe

- Snowhite & Bone-Dry Laundromat, 354 Great South Rd, Papatoetoe

- SupaSave Supermarket, 5 Kew Lane, Otara

The Snowhite & Bone-Dry Laundromat is listed as two separate locations of interest as it was visited by a Covid case or cases at two different times of the same day, on Saturday (September 4).

The Snowhite or Snow White & Bone-Dry Laundromat was visited by a Covid case twice on Saturday. Image / Google

The first visit was between 9am and 10am. The second visit was between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.

The SupaSave Supermarket was linked to a case that same day too - between 5pm and 5.45pm.

While another Saturday visit was recorded at the Galaxie Dairy, in Mt Eden, when a positive case was there between 2.09pm and 2.45pm.

The Galaxie Dairy, in Mt Eden, was visited by a Covid positive case on Saturday, September 4. Image / Google

The Skinny Handy Dairy on Huia Rd, Papatoetoe, was visited by a Covid case on Sunday, Father's Day. Image / Google

The Skinny Handy Dairy in Papatoetoe is also linked to a Covid case who was at the shop on Sunday, Father's Day, between 11am and 12pm.

Another large supermarket and a petrol station were added to this morning.

9am update

Two new locations were added to the Ministry of Health's website this morning - both in areas in Māngere, South Auckland.

- Mobil Walmsley Rd, 101 Walmsley Rd, Favona

- Pak'nSave Māngere, corner of Bader Dr and Orly Ave, Māngere

A positive case or cases visited the Mobil petrol station on Walmsley Rd on Friday, August 27. The affected time is 11.59am to 12.15pm.

The Mobil petrol station at 101 Walmsley Rd, Favona, was visited by a Covid case on Friday, August 27. Image / Google

Pak'nSave Māngere is linked to a Covid case who was at the supermarket on Sunday, August 29, for an hour between 8pm and 9pm.

In both cases, the Ministry of Health is advising anyone who was there at the same time to monitor their health for Covid symptoms for 14 days after the day of exposure.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve."

Although new locations of interest continue to pop up, the number of locations being released over the past few days has started to lessen.

There does, however, continue to show a number of locations being visited by Covid positive cases in the past week - with the latest visit in the community recorded on Monday.

A positive case was at the Unichem Māngere East Pharmacy, at 7A/359 Massey Rd in Māngere East, between 3.18pm and 3.23pm that day.

Anyone who was there must watch out for Covid symptoms for 14 days since Monday and get a test done if symptoms start to appear.

- more to come -