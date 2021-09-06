Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Ministry of Health update on community cases ahead of alert level announcement

There were 20 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on Sunday. Video / Mark Mitchell / Brett Phibbs / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig

People are being urged to get tested for Covid-19 as the Government mulls a shift down in alert levels for much of New Zealand.

The push comes after a weekend of low levels of testing and low daily case numbers across the country.

There were just 2500 tests carried out in Auckland yesterday, which is in its 20th day under alert level 4 restrictions, and just 9238 nationwide.

It prompted director general of health Ashley Bloomfield and deputy prime minister Grant Robertson to renew calls for anyone with cold or flu symptoms to get tested.

"We are heading in the right direction," said Robertson. "But the job is not over yet. This is why we want to see testing numbers in Auckland increase."

The Ministry of Health will release a statement on the number of new cases in the community at 1pm. There is no 1pm press conference today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Bloomfield will announce any alert level decisions taken by Cabinet, and provide an update on the current outbreak, from the Beehive at 4pm.

It comes as reports emerge that patients in Auckland's Middlemore Hospital could have been exposed to the virus.

The son of a 91-year-old man who was in the same ward in Middlemore Hospital where a person tested positive for Covid-19 told the Herald he distressed and seeking answers on "how things went so horribly wrong".

The two patients in the ward are expected to be tested today.

A Covid-19 testing station at the Manukau Magpies League Club, Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Meanwhile daily case numbers are continuing to drop, showing encouraging signs that the lockdown is curbing the community outbreak.

There were 20 new cases announced yesterday, making it the fifth consecutive day of shrinking numbers. Daily case numbers reached more than 80 in the peak of the outbreak.

The number of cases infectious in the community remains low, along with the number of cases that aren't epidemiologically linked to the outbreak.

"We are heading in the right direction, but we want to make sure they are the only 20 cases. We can't let even one case slip through the net," said Bloomfield.

In the latest update, there were 801 cases in the community - 784 in Auckland and 17 in Wellington.

The Delta outbreak could total fewer than 900 cases, new modelling by University of Canterbury associate professor Alex James indicates. It shows lockdown could squeeze case numbers down to levels potentially lower than seen in April last year.

But it hasn't been without sacrifice.

The country's first Covid Delta-strain related death was announced over the weekend - a woman in her 90s at North Shore Hospital.

The Ministry of Health said she had a number of underlying conditions.

‌

The number of locations of interest continues to drop, with the Ministry of Health removing 24 events from its list this morning and adding no new events or locations.

Among the new locations added yesterday were a number of public buses in south Auckland, including in Māngere, Otara and Ōtāhuhu.

There are currently 122 events involving 83 locations.