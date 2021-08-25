Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Maskless woman arrested after coughing on police officer in Kaitaia

Since the country entered alert level 4 lockdown, 154 formal warnings have been issued. Photo / File

Police have arrested a maskless woman in Kaitaia on Tuesday after she allegedly deliberately coughed over one officer, before assaulting another.

Overnight, the 31-year-old woman and a man were arrested after an incident at a Far North petrol station.

The pair were allegedly not wearing masks and became verbally and physically abusive towards police when they were confronted.

The woman is facing numerous charges including assaulting police, resisting police, obstructing policing and failing to comply with order (Covid-19).

The 27-year-old man is facing charges of obstructing police and failing to comply with order (Covid-19).

Both are expected to appear in the Kaitaia District Court today.

"While we continue to take an education-first approach, police will not hesitate to take enforcement action for deliberate and blatant breaches," Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said.

As of yesterday evening, 50 people have been charged with a total of 54 offences nationwide since alert level 4 lockdown began last week.

• 28 are for failing to comply with order (Covid-19).

• 16 for failure to comply with direction/prohibition/restriction.

• 10 for Health Act breaches.

In the same period, police have issued 154 formal warnings:

• 56 for failing to comply with order (Covid-19).

• 54 for failure to comply with direction/prohibition/restriction.

• 44 for Health Act breaches.

Online, police have received more than 8000 breach notifications.

• 4951 about a gathering.

• 2517 about a business.

• 760 about an individual.

In addition to the online complaints, police have received more than 5000 Covid-related phone calls, 1587 of which were to report perceived Covid-19 breaches.

In Christchurch, police became aware of two individuals allegedly breaching alert level 4 restrictions and driving-related offences.

A 26-year-old man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court next Wednesday charged with driving in a dangerous manner, driving with excess breath alcohol and failing to comply with order (Covid-19).

Another driver was issued an infringement notice after a vehicle hit several parked cars near the intersection of Grenville St and Ensors Rd in the early hours of the morning.