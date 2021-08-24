Voyager 2021 media awards
Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Lockdown wipes funding for transport projects across Auckland

August 23 2021 New Zealand will stay in alert level 4 lockdown until at least midnight on Friday, and Auckland will stay locked down until at least midnight on Tuesday next week. Earlier today it was announced there are now 107 Covid cases in NZ.

Bernard Orsman
By:

Super City reporter, NZ Herald.

Auckland is facing a grim outlook on the transport front from the impacts of the level 4 lockdown, which one modeller says could be in place for several more weeks across the city.

Auckland Transport

