Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Locations of interest now more than 100 sites, most in Auckland

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

There are now more than 100 locations of interest identified as potential Covid exposure sites in the country - the majority of them in Auckland.

The latest count, as of the Ministry of Health's updated list at 12.35pm, shows 109 locations of interest in the Auckland and Coromandel regions.

Of those, a staggering 95 sites are in Auckland - from eateries, cafes, cinemas, supermarkets and warehouse outlets in the city centre, North Shore, West Auckland and East Auckland.

Locations include Countdown Lynfield and Bunnings Warehouse in Glenfield.

Despite some businesses being visited by a Covid positive case more than once, health officials are treating each visit as a unique location of interest. All up, however, 89 businesses are affected.

The news comes as health officials continue to urge people - particularly those in Auckland, as well as all essential workers - to check the growing list regularly.

Anyone who has been at a location of interest at the same time as a Covid-19 positive case is immediately considered to be a close contact.

Close contacts are to self-isolate immediately for 14 days, get tested for the virus and call Healthline for other advice.