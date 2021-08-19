Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Locations of interest now almost 150 - yet more expected

Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall told Newstalk ZB the new hospital case meant there were now 22 confirmed community cases in Auckland, up from 21 yesterday. Video / Newstalk ZB

It is the list that just keeps on growing - and one that is quickly starting to impact more and more people as it is updated.

The Ministry of Health's locations of interest list is now nearing the 150 mark, with a total of 148 locations identified in the Auckland and Coromandel regions, as of 10am.

A total of 79 locations of interest were added to the list yesterday alone - all of them in Auckland and, for the first time since Wednesday, started to show businesses and eateries outside of North Shore, where a 58-year-old Devonport man tested positive for Covid earlier this week - sparking a level 4 lockdown.

Businesses, cafes, restaurants, supermarkets, takeaways, movie cinemas, petrol stations, car yards and even a cemetery are now all included in the growing list; which now covers West Auckland, East Auckland, South Auckland and the North Shore.

Health officials are poised to update the list again today, after several updates were made on its website throughout yesterday. The latest update was made last night at 7.55pm.

Authorities including director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern continue to advise people to check the list regularly to ensure they have not been at a location of interest.

That message was particularly loud for essential workers as well as people living in or have recently been in the Auckland region.

Anyone who has been at a location of interest at the same time as a confirmed Covid positive case is automatically deemed a close contact.

All close contacts are to go into self-isolation immediately - as well as anyone they are living with - for 14 days.

They are also asked to get tested for Covid and to contact Healthline on 0800 611 116 for more advice.

Sweat Shop Brew Kitchen, in Auckland's CBD, is among the locations of interest. Image / Google

It is thought potentially thousands of people are or will be affected and some companies are already having to deal with the effects of having a reduced number of staff available.

A dozen supermarkets around Auckland have been named as locations of interest in the last few days. In some cases, a Covid positive case or cases have visited the outlets twice.

Many staff members are having to self-isolate for a fortnight.

Some supermarkets, including New World Mt Roskill and Pak'nSave Wairau, have started advertising job positions - including checkout operators - in order to help fill current vacancies caused by the Covid outbreak.

Pak'nSave Wairau has also reduced its opening hours because of reduced number of staff members able to work.