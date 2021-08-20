Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Today's cases, Cabinet's lockdown extension decision based on these numbers

Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall told Newstalk ZB the new hospital case meant there were now 22 confirmed community cases in Auckland, up from 21 yesterday. Video / Newstalk ZB

Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall told Newstalk ZB the new hospital case meant there were now 22 confirmed community cases in Auckland, up from 21 yesterday. Video / Newstalk ZB

COVID LATEST

* Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Wellington

* At least 30 community cases in total, more than 120 locations of interest (full list below)

* Cabinet to announce lockdown extension decision at 3pm today

* Massive loophole: Locals worried as Aucklanders try to book holiday homes in lockdown

* Lockdown Read: Inside the weekend Delta came to town

* Unpicking the cluster - The school family, the teacher, the tradie flatmate and their pals

* Auckland economy losing $100m a day during lockdown, says council

* Matthew Hooton: NZ health system can't look past lockdown

* Liam Dann: Why NZ economy can survive a lengthy lockdown

* Your guide to surviving that long wait for a Covid test

* Everything we know so far about the Wellington cases

The level 4 lockdown is set to be extended nationwide until at least early next week after confirmation the outbreak has spread to Wellington.

The Covid outbreak which plunged the country into lockdown is believed to have ballooned to at least 30 community cases and threatened two of the country's biggest hospitals but officials warn there will be more cases.

The Ministry of Health is set to announce the latest case numbers and details at 1pm - as the country waits with bated breath to find out whether the nationwide level 4 lockdown will be extended. Auckland and Coromandel are already subjected to a seven-day lockdown.

Cabinet is meeting today to make a decision on whether to extend the three-day level 4 lockdown the country went into at midnight on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at the time it was likely Auckland and the Coromandel, the areas where the first confirmed case had been, would be in level 4 for at least seven days.

Ardern is holding a press conference at 3pm today at which she is set to announce Cabinet's decision.

STORY CONTINUES AFTER LIVE BLOG