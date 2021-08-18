Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Locations of interest and exposure sites

A person who later tested positive for Covid-19 visited SkyCity Casino in Auckland over the weekend.

The Ministry of Health has listed 11 new exposure events in Auckland - including trips to two grocery stores and a night at SkyCity Casino - as New Zealand endures its first day of a strict nationwide lockdown in an effort to stop the spread of the Delta variant.

During their 1pm press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield warned there are likely to be many more locations of interest - and cases - in coming days.

Other locations that have been visited by potentially infectious people but have not yet been listed by the Ministry of Health include the nation's third-largest secondary school, an Auckland church, the AUT campus and Western Springs Football Club.

AUT wrote to staff today to say they'd been informed "one of the positive cases reported today is an AUT student.

"ARPHS information indicates that the student was at a Social Institutions (SOSC 583) lecture in WG403 at the City Campus between 11.30 and 1pm yesterday (17 August) and was infectious at the time. We have identified there were 84 other people in attendance at the lecture.

"While this is not yet a complete picture, we are working closely with ARPHS and will provide more information as soon as we get it.

"You will be contacted if you are identified as a close contact and provided with information about isolating and getting tested. More on cases, contacts and what to do is at the ARHPS Covid-19 information page.

"If you have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 or have been diagnosed with Covid-19, please contact Healthline on 0800 611 116 for health advice and information.

"If you are a staff member and have been identified as a close or casual contact, tell us by completing the staff Covid form and let us know if you need any support.

"If you are a student and have been identified as a close or casual contact, tell us by completing the student Covid form and let us know if you need any support. We will be making contact to offer the student diagnosed the support they need."

AUT Vice-Chancellor Derek McCormack wrote a letter to all staff this evening announcing the university had been contacted by Auckland Regional Public Health Service about the positive case.



The student attended one of the university's largest lecture halls on Tuesday and was infectious at the time, the health service told school officials. The school has identified 84 other students who were in attendance, McCormack said.

"While this is not yet a complete picture, we are working closely with ARPHS and will provide more information as soon as we get it," he said. "This will be a shock for some people but please be assured we are working with the health experts to manage this situation and will keep you informed."

Health officials are unlikely to list all exposure events, instead narrowing down the field to "locations of interest" where it is deemed more contact tracing is needed.

Here are the locations that have been revealed so far.

Auckland:

• AUT city centre campus - August 17 between 11.30 and 1pm.

• Avondale College (51 Victor St) - teacher who attended on Monday.



• Central Auckland Church of Christ at Freeman's Bay Community Centre (52 Hepburn St) - August 15 Sunday service at 10am.

• Western Springs Football Club (180 Meola Rd) - August 13 evening and August 16 evening.

• Sweat Shop Brew Kitchen (7 Sale St) - August 13 between 9pm and 12am.

• Denny's CBD (51 Hobson St) - August 13 between 1am and 1.30am

• Bar 101 (18 Elliott St) - August 13 between 11.33pm and 1.15am.

• SkyCity Casino (72 Victoria St) - August 13 between 1.15am and 3am.

• Pak n Save Wairau Road (30 Wairau Rd) - August 14 between 3.20pm and 3.50pm.

• BP Northcote (50 Northcote Rd) - August 15 between 7.15pm and 7.30pm.

• Green Bay Takeaways (56B Godley Rd) - August 16 between 4pm and 4.15pm.

• Passion Bakery (34 Birkdale Rd) - August 16 between 12.45pm and 1.15pm.

• Countdown Birkenhead (Cnr Highbury Pass & Birkenhead Ave) - August 16 between 12.30pm and 12.45pm.

• Warehouse New Lynn (7/13 Rata St) - August 16 between 7.45am and 8.15am

• Countdown Birkenhead (Cnr Highbury Pass & Birkenhead Ave) - August 16 between 7am and 7.15am.

• Crumb Grey Lynn (Ariki St) - August 12 between 10am and 10.10am.

• Devonport Pharmacy (33 Victoria Rd) - August 16 between 2.15pm and 2.30pm.

Coromandel:

• Star and Garter Hotel (5 Kapanga Rd) - August 13 between 6.39pm and 7.40pm.

• Umu Cafe (22 Wharf Rd) - August 13 between 7.40pm and 8.30pm.

• BP Gas Station (Tiki Rd) - August 14 between 9.30am and 9.40am.

• Driving Creek Railway Tours (380 Driving Creek Rd) - August 14 between 10.30am and 10.50am.

• Jaks Cafe & Bar (104 Kapanga Rd) - August 14 between 10.50am and 11.30am.

• Driving Creek Railway Tours (380 Driving Creek Rd) - August 14 between 11.20am and 1pm.

• Hereford 'n' a Pickle (2318 Colville Rd, RD 4, Colville) - August 14 between 1.25pm and 2.15pm.

• Taras Beads (1/75 Kapanga Rd) - August 14 between 3pm and 3.10pm.

• Richardsons Real Estate (151 Kapanga Rd) - August 14 between 3.30pm and 3.35pm.

• Umu Cafe (22 Wharf Rd) - August 14 between 6.17pm and 7.11pm.

• Star and Garter Hotel (5 Kapanga Rd) - August 14 between 7.11pm and 9pm.

• Taras Beads (1/75 Kapanga Rd) - August 15 between 10am and 10.05am.

• Umu Cafe (22 Wharf Rd) - August 15 between 10.14am and 11.10am.

Mangatarata:

• Woodturners Café (3815 State Highway 2) - August 15 between 12.40pm and 1.25pm.

SkyCity said in a statement Auckland Regional Public Health Service informed the company about the infected customer at 1.30pm today. It would have been around the same time Ardern and Bloomfield mentioned the case to the nation.

"The health and wellbeing of SkyCity's employees and customers is paramount and we have robust contact tracing protocols in place to be able to respond rapidly," the statement said.

"We are awaiting information from the Auckland Public Health unit that will assist us in reviewing our systems, including surveillance footage from the period that the customer was on site."

Avondale College sent a note to its nearly 2800 students this afternoon, informing them that each one is now considered a "close contact" and will have to isolate for two weeks, regardless of whether the lockdown persists, the student tests negative or if the person has been vaccinated.



Students and staff are instructed to get a Covid-19 test immediately, followed by additional tests on Monday August 23 and Sunday August 29.

"The people you live with do not need to do anything unless you, or they, develop symptoms," the Auckland Regional Public Health Service said in a letter to the school. "If this happens, you and they will need to get tested."

What you need to know

Auckland and Coromandel are now in level 4 lockdown for seven days – and the rest of the country for three days.

A 58-year-old Devonport man tested positive Monday after visiting a GP. He was infectious from August 12. The man, who isn't vaccinated, and his wife travelled to Coromandel over the weekend. His wife is fully vaccinated.

Six more cases were announced today, including a workmate of the Devonport man and five cases linked to the workmate.

Genome testing shows the source of the nation's woes is indeed the Delta variant, linked to the New South Wales outbreak.