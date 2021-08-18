Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Avondale College staff, students told to isolate

Avondale College was notified yesterday afternoon that a teacher at the school had tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Google Maps

All students and staff at Avondale College will have to quarantine for the next two weeks after a teacher at the central Auckland school was identified as having Covid-19.

With about 2800 students between the ages of 12 and 18, it is the third-largest secondary school in New Zealand.

Health officials revealed the case today. The 25-year-old teacher's roommate, a 29-year-old male, was also infected, they said.

In a letter from the Auckland Regional Public Health Service published on the school's website today, students were told they are all considered close contacts of the case.

"Even if New Zealand's national alert level changes from the current level 4, you must still complete your full, 14-day self-isolation," the message says.

Students and staff were urged to be especially vigilant of Covid-19 symptoms while staying at home.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said during her 1pm Covid-19 update press conference the case was identified late last night.

Health authorities had been working with the Ministry of Education through the morning to help the school communicate with students, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

Students and staff are instructed to get a Covid-19 test immediately, followed by additional tests on Monday August 23 and Sunday August 29. The 14-day self-isolation must continue even if tests come back negative and even if a student or staff member is vaccinated, officials said.

"The people you live with do not need to do anything unless you, or they, develop symptoms," the Auckland Regional Public Health Service letter states. "If this happens, you and they will need to get tested."